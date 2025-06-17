  1. Residential Customers
Club World Cup Gregor Kobel saves a point for Dortmund

SDA

17.6.2025 - 20:24

Gregor Kobel's saves earned Dortmund a point
Keystone

Dortmund start the Club World Cup in the USA with a lucky draw. Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved the Germans from defeat in a 0-0 draw against Brazil's Fluminense.

Keystone-SDA

17.06.2025, 20:24

At the stadium in East Rutherford, where the World Cup final will take place next summer and where the New York Jets and New York Giants normally play, the team from Rio de Janeiro with 40-year-old captain Thiago Silva was better, especially after the break. In the 70th minute, Kobel prevented the 0:1 with two strong saves against Everaldo and Nonato. A few minutes earlier, the Zurich native had had to be tended to after a collision with Everaldo.

Both teams can live with the 0-0 draw in the less than half-filled arena. Dortmund and Fluminense remain the big favorites over South Korea's Ulsan and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the two places in the last 16 of this group.

