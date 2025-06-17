  1. Residential Customers
Goalie saves Dortmund a point Gregor Kobel with monster saves and a fierce collision

SDA

17.6.2025 - 20:24

Gregor Kobel's saves earned Dortmund a point.
IMAGO/Brazil Photo Press

Dortmund start the Club World Cup in the USA with a lucky draw. Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saves the Germans from defeat in a 0-0 draw against Brazil's Fluminense.

Keystone-SDA

17.06.2025, 20:24

18.06.2025, 07:39

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Borussia Dortmund play out a 0-0 draw against Fluminense to kick off the Club World Cup.
  • The Borussians are well served with the point.
  • National team goalie Gregor Kobel prevented BVB's defeat with two strong saves.
Show more

In the stadium in East Rutherford, where the World Cup final will take place next summer and where the New York Jets and New York Giants normally play, the team from Rio de Janeiro with 40-year-old captain Thiago Silva was better, especially after the break. In the 70th minute, Kobel prevented the 0:1 with two strong saves against Everaldo and Nonato.

Kobel with a heavy collision

A few minutes earlier, the Zurich native had had to be tended to after a collision with Everaldo. "My breathing was completely gone. It's ringing a bit, but it's okay," said Kobel about the scene at the start of the second half, when both players ran into each other. "I was super lucky. He mainly hit me in the chest. If he hits me in the head, I have a bigger problem."

However, the 27-year-old does not expect any major consequences for the rest of the tournament. "I wouldn't worry too much about it. The most important thing is that my head was spared."

Both teams can live with the 0-0 draw in the less than half-filled arena. Dortmund and Fluminense remain the big favorites over South Korea's Ulsan and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the two places in the last 16 of this group.

More from the department

