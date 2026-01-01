The transfer of striker Michael Gregoritsch to FC Basel has apparently fallen through, as transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reports. The 31-year-old Austrian, who currently plays for Brøndby, is said to have turned FCB down. For the double winners, the search for a striker continues two weeks before the start of the second half of the season.

The long-serving Bundesliga striker left SC Freiburg for Denmark in the summer for CHF 1.5 million. He had previously also played for Hoffenheim, St. Pauli, Bochum, HSV, Schalke 04 and Augsburg. In 270 Bundesliga games, Gregoritsch scored 59 goals and set up a further 25.