Germany Gregoritsch back with Augsburg

SDA

7.1.2026 - 11:34

Keystone

Cédric Zesiger and Fabian Rieder have an Austrian international as their new team-mate at FC Augsburg. Michael Gregoritsch is returning to the Bundesliga club on loan until the end of the season.

Keystone-SDA

07.01.2026, 11:34

The 31-year-old striker is moving back to Germany from Brøndby in Denmark. He has a long sporting history there. He has also played for Hoffenheim, St. Pauli, Bochum, Hamburger SV, Schalke and Freiburg.

Gregoritsch made the headlines last November. With his equalizing goal in the 1:1 home draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina, he secured Austria direct qualification for this year's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Augsburg, who are 15th in the Bundesliga standings, have the option to (re)sign Gregoritsch permanently at the end of his loan deal.

