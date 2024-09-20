  1. Residential Customers
Relief for national team defender Grégory Wüthrich only with a minor injury

SDA

20.9.2024 - 17:06

Austrian champions Sturm Graz will only have to do without their Swiss defender Grégory Wüthrich for a few weeks and not months.

20.09.2024, 17:06

20.09.2024, 17:55

The feared torn ligament in his right knee was not diagnosed during examinations in Graz. According to the club, the 29-year-old defender, who made his debut for the Swiss national team in the 2-0 defeat against Denmark at the beginning of the month, will be out for the time being with an injury to the capsule-ligament structures.

"We are pleased with this positive news - given the circumstances - even though Gregy will of course be missing for a while, which hurts in sporting terms and will cost us an important leader of our team during this time," explained Andreas Schicker, head of sport at Graz.

Wüthrich was injured on Thursday in the 2-1 Champions League defeat to Brest after an aerial duel. His involvement was over after just over five minutes.

The highlights of the game

