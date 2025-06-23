National player for one year: Gregory Wüthrich returns to his home club YB Keystone

Young Boys are strengthening their squad with Swiss international Gregory Wüthrich. As announced by the Super League club, the former YB junior has signed a three-year contract.

The tall central defender has enjoyed great success in the Austrian Bundesliga over the past five seasons. Sturm Graz managed to break the dominance of RB Salzburg, winning two championship titles and two cup victories. Wüthrich was voted into the team of the season three times.

Last year, the 30-year-old from the city of Berne made his debut in the Swiss national team and made two international appearances. After his junior days at YB, Wüthrich celebrated three championship titles with his home club before ending up in Austria after a loan spell with Grasshoppers and a season with Perth Glory in Australia.

"For me, it's a return to my home country," Wüthrich was quoted as saying in a Young Boys press release. "I'm delighted that my transfer to YB has come full circle."