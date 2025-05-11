Kaly Sène tries it artistically - later Lausanne's striker only has to keep his foot out for his sixth goal of the season Keystone

FC Luzern avoid their third defeat in a row in the 35th round of the Super League and still have a good chance of reaching the European Cup. Joker Anto Grgic equalized late on in a 1-1 draw at home to Lausanne-Sport.

Grgic, who came on after 70 minutes, finished off a tailor-made assist from Donat Rrudhani in the 82nd minute. Lausanne had taken the lead 20 minutes earlier through Kaly Sène after a swift attack via Koba Koindredi and Teddy Okou.

Lucerne's point against Vaud, who had won three of their previous four games, was well deserved. The two teams were evenly matched for long stretches, with Luzern having a slight advantage in chances. Among other things, a lob from Thibault Klidjé in first-half stoppage time landed on the crossbar.

Grgic's equalizer could yet prove valuable in the battle for the final European Cup places. Instead of letting Lausanne pass them with their third defeat in a row, Lucerne will now go into the final three rounds in fourth place ahead of Lugano and Lausanne.

Telegram and ranking:

Luzern - Lausanne-Sport 1:1 (0:0)

11'482 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 59 Sène (Okou) 0:1. 81 Grbic (Rrudhani) 1:1.

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Knezevic, Beka, Fernandes (70. Ciganiks); Spadanuda (84. Karweina), Stankovic, Rrudhani, Owusu (70. Ottiger); Villiger (70. Grbic), Klidjé.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Giger, Mouanga, Sow, Poaty; Koindredi, Roche, Custodio (84. Lekoueiry); Okou (90. De la Fuente), Sène (75. Oviedo), Diabaté (75. Baldé).

Remarks: Cautions: 18 Okou, 34 Giger, 46 Beka, 69 Roche, 95 Letica.

Ranking: 1. Basel 35/67 (82:35). 2. Servette 34/55 (53:48). 3. Young Boys 34/53 (51:45). 4. Lucerne 35/52 (62:54). 5. Lugano 35/52 (52:52). 6. Lausanne-Sport 35/51 (56:47).