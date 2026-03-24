Atlético's record goalscorer Antoine Griezmann is moving to Orlando City in the MLS this summer. Keystone

After ten seasons at Atlético Madrid, Antoine Griezmann will leave the Spanish top-flight club for North America in the summer. The 35-year-old attacking player is moving to Orlando City in the MLS.

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Griezmann, who retired from the French national team in 2024, is Atlético's record goalscorer with 211 goals in 488 competitive matches. The 2018 world champion had already left the club once, but returned in the summer of 2021 after two seasons at FC Barcelona.

Griezmann led Atlético to the Europa League title in 2018. This season, the Madrilenians are in the final of the Spanish Cup and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.