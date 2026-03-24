  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Record goalscorer moves on Griezmann moves from Atlético to the MLS in the summer

SDA

24.3.2026 - 16:31

Atlético's record goalscorer Antoine Griezmann is moving to Orlando City in the MLS this summer.
Atlético's record goalscorer Antoine Griezmann is moving to Orlando City in the MLS this summer.
Keystone

After ten seasons at Atlético Madrid, Antoine Griezmann will leave the Spanish top-flight club for North America in the summer. The 35-year-old attacking player is moving to Orlando City in the MLS.

Keystone-SDA

24.03.2026, 16:31

24.03.2026, 17:18

Griezmann, who retired from the French national team in 2024, is Atlético's record goalscorer with 211 goals in 488 competitive matches. The 2018 world champion had already left the club once, but returned in the summer of 2021 after two seasons at FC Barcelona.

Griezmann led Atlético to the Europa League title in 2018. This season, the Madrilenians are in the final of the Spanish Cup and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

More from the department

Schedule, mode, Iran war. The third Nati opponent is still being sought - this is how the World Cup play-offs are going

Schedule, mode, Iran warThe third Nati opponent is still being sought - this is how the World Cup play-offs are going

Players and referees implicated. A betting scandal shakes Czech football

Players and referees implicatedA betting scandal shakes Czech football

Now even the title dream is alive. Widmer on Mainz's turnaround:

Now even the title dream is aliveWidmer on Mainz's turnaround: "Urs Fischer was an absolute stroke of luck"

Deschamps' successor found?. Zinédine Zidane will probably be the new national coach in France

Deschamps' successor found?Zinédine Zidane will probably be the new national coach in France

Controversial style of play.

Controversial style of play"Part of my DNA": Antonio Rüdiger defends his toughness