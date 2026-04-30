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Last European home game for Atlético legend Griezmann with return match announcement after emotional evening

dpa

30.4.2026 - 10:33

Antoine Griezmann says goodbye after his last home game in the top flight.
Antoine Griezmann says goodbye after his last home game in the top flight.
IMAGO/PsnewZ

It was Antoine Griezmann's last international home game in Atlético Madrid kit. The goal that eluded him in the 1:1 draw against Arsenal should now pave the way to the final in the second leg.

DPA

30.04.2026, 10:33

30.04.2026, 10:39

Antoine Griezmann stood in front of the fans after his last Champions League home game and let himself be celebrated. The 35-year-old Frenchman failed to score the winning goal in the 1:1 draw in the semi-final first leg against Arsenal - centimeters were missing when he hit the crossbar. He even had three chances and failed to score, Griezmann reported: "But definitely in the second leg."

"It was very emotional"

Griezmann, who is moving to Major League Soccer in Orlando after this season, was nevertheless named "Man of the Match". "It was very emotional," Griezmann emphasized, referring to his last international appearance with Atlético at home.

Even before the game against the Gunners, he recalled the feelings that connected him to Atlético when he first arrived in 2014. "The word for it would be something that goes far beyond love," he had said.

The fans create a great atmosphere at his European début in his own stadium. Before the game, Atléti supporters throw numerous toilet rolls onto the pitch, creating a goosebump-inducing atmosphere.

Toilet paper flies through the Metropolitano before kick-off.
Toilet paper flies through the Metropolitano before kick-off.
IMAGO/ZUMA Press

Teammates hope for Griezmann too

Griezmann became world champion with France in 2018. What he lacks is the coveted trophy in the premier class. Next Tuesday will decide whether he gets the chance or not.

"We hope that the game in London won't be his last in the Champions League," said teammate Koke. The visitors had taken the lead through a penalty from Viktor Gyökeres (44'), but Julián Álvarez (56') equalized for the Spaniards with a penalty.

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