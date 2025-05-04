Emotions boil over in stoppage time between Lausanne and YB. A scuffle with referee Désiréé Grundbacher triggers a flurry of cards, prompting Ludovic Magnin to make a telling comment.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spectacular start to the championship round between Lausanne and YB: five goals, lots of emotion and a scuffle that triggers a confusion of cards.

Referee Désiréé Grundbacher briefly loses the plot and mistakenly shows Lausanne's substitute goalscorer Kaly Sène a red card.

Ludovic Magnin then makes a telling gesture on the touchline, which is criticized by refereeing expert Bruno Grossen in the blue Sport Studio. Show more

The opening game of the championship round between Lausanne-Sport and YB was a tough one. Five goals, lots of emotion, a scuffle - and tricky scenes for referee Désiréé Grundbacher. The 41-year-old had the action under control until, after an hour had been played, she was asked to stand in front of the screen by the VAR and told that Lausanne's Raoul Giger had committed a handball on the edge of his own penalty area.

Whether contact was actually made inside the penalty area was ultimately irrelevant. "The second VAR - there are always two of them - looks to see whether the incident was clean. Hadjam committed a foul in the build-up," explained refereeing expert Bruno Grossen in the blue Sport Studio. "That's why the referee ruled a foul and not a penalty. Everything was correct."

Magnin's reaction after card confusion

There is brief confusion among the referees in stoppage time when a scuffle ensues after YB's Zachary Athekame gets in over his head. Grundbacher then has to search for the players to be cautioned and wrongly shows the substituted Kaly Sène a yellow-red card. The mistake was quickly corrected and the red card was rescinded.

Nevertheless, Lausanne coach Magnin was moved to make a gesture that met with incomprehension in the blue Sport Studio. "Until the VAR intervention, the three women, who they were, played an excellent game. After that, she had a difficult time and didn't know who to give a yellow card to during the scrum," says refereeing expert Grossen, adding: "But in the end, she did everything right and I think it's unsporting of Ludovic (Magnin) to indicate a swim. I don't think that's clean."

Expert Timm Klose adds tellingly: "When you're emotional, you sometimes do things you shouldn't do."

