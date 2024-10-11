Critical of Jürgen Klopp's Red Bull commitment: Kevin Grosskreutz. Picture: dpa

Kevin Grosskreutz experienced his greatest successes in Dortmund under the direction of Jürgen Klopp. But that doesn't stop the former professional from criticizing his former coach.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jürgen Klopp returns to the football business as "Global Head of Soccer" at Red Bull.

The change triggers numerous reactions and much criticism. Ex-BVB professional Kevin Grosskreutz expresses his incomprehension: "I hoped it was fake news."

Grosskreutz wants to tell his former coach what he thinks in person one day, but emphasizes: "Nevertheless, he will always remain a friend of mine, that's simply a fact." Show more

Former BVB professional Kevin Grosskreutz has reacted with incomprehension to the Red Bull involvement of his former coach Jürgen Klopp. "Somehow it still hasn't really sunk in with me. I hoped it was fake news. It was a shock, sad in a way," said the 2014 world champion on the "Viertelstunde Fussball" podcast. A corresponding excerpt was published on the social media platform Instagram.

Klopp, the former Liverpool, Dortmund and Mainz coach, will become football boss at Austrian group Red Bull, which also owns the clubs Leipzig, Salzburg, New York, Bragantino (Brazil) and Omiya Ardija (Japan), at the start of the new year. The news of the 57-year-old's future job at the energy drink manufacturer caused many negative reactions.

Holding on to friendship

"But as a fan, I no longer have to see him in front of the South. When we meet, I'll tell him personally that I think it's crap that he's doing something like that," said Grosskreutz. But despite his displeasure, the 36-year-old wants to hold on to his bond with Klopp, under whose direction he celebrated two German championships in 2011 and 2012. "But he will always remain a friend of mine, that's simply a fact. He is always welcome at home."

