  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Lack of understanding for Red Bull deal Grosskreutz criticizes Klopp: "It was a shock"

dpa

11.10.2024 - 18:01

Critical of Jürgen Klopp's Red Bull commitment: Kevin Grosskreutz.
Critical of Jürgen Klopp's Red Bull commitment: Kevin Grosskreutz.
Picture: dpa

Kevin Grosskreutz experienced his greatest successes in Dortmund under the direction of Jürgen Klopp. But that doesn't stop the former professional from criticizing his former coach.

dpa

11.10.2024, 18:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Jürgen Klopp returns to the football business as "Global Head of Soccer" at Red Bull.
  • The change triggers numerous reactions and much criticism. Ex-BVB professional Kevin Grosskreutz expresses his incomprehension: "I hoped it was fake news."
  • Grosskreutz wants to tell his former coach what he thinks in person one day, but emphasizes: "Nevertheless, he will always remain a friend of mine, that's simply a fact."
Show more

Former BVB professional Kevin Grosskreutz has reacted with incomprehension to the Red Bull involvement of his former coach Jürgen Klopp. "Somehow it still hasn't really sunk in with me. I hoped it was fake news. It was a shock, sad in a way," said the 2014 world champion on the "Viertelstunde Fussball" podcast. A corresponding excerpt was published on the social media platform Instagram.

Questions and answers about the RB job. How much Klopp earns now and why the criticism is so strong

Questions and answers about the RB jobHow much Klopp earns now and why the criticism is so strong

Klopp, the former Liverpool, Dortmund and Mainz coach, will become football boss at Austrian group Red Bull, which also owns the clubs Leipzig, Salzburg, New York, Bragantino (Brazil) and Omiya Ardija (Japan), at the start of the new year. The news of the 57-year-old's future job at the energy drink manufacturer caused many negative reactions.

Holding on to friendship

"But as a fan, I no longer have to see him in front of the South. When we meet, I'll tell him personally that I think it's crap that he's doing something like that," said Grosskreutz. But despite his displeasure, the 36-year-old wants to hold on to his bond with Klopp, under whose direction he celebrated two German championships in 2011 and 2012. "But he will always remain a friend of mine, that's simply a fact. He is always welcome at home."

Klopp comments on the Red Bull deal.

Klopp comments on the Red Bull deal"I still love football and working"

Reactions to the Red Bull deal.

Reactions to the Red Bull deal"Jürgen Klopp has sold his soul"

Videos from the department

dpa

More from the department

Kuzmanovic hopes for a fair game.

Kuzmanovic hopes for a fair game"As a national team manager, I wouldn't have taken Xhaka to Serbia"

European Championship qualification. The U21s face the decisive direct duels

European Championship qualificationThe U21s face the decisive direct duels

Innocent for the fourth time. Proceedings against former FIFA official Valcke dropped

Innocent for the fourth timeProceedings against former FIFA official Valcke dropped