"Times" reports Guardiola about to leave Manchester City?

Tobias Benz

12.11.2025

Pep Guardiola has been coach at Manchester City since July 2016.
KEYSTONE

According to a report in The Times, Man City coach Pep Guardiola could leave the club at the end of the season. Big names are being touted as possible successors.

12.11.2025, 20:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City before the end of his contract in 2027.
  • This is reported by the British "Times". Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso are among those being touted as successors.
  • A ruling by the Premier League against Manchester City regarding breaches of financial guidelines could potentially speed up Guardiola's departure.
Show more

Star coach Pep Guardiola's contract at Manchester City actually runs until 2027, but rumors of the Spaniard's premature departure have been circulating in the English media for some time.

This could now become a reality towards the end of the current season, as the Times reports. Although a final decision has still not been made, the tendency is towards an early departure. In recent years, Guardiola has already spoken about stress and exhaustion.

His former assistant and current Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, Real coach Xabi Alonso and Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi have been mooted as possible successors.

Resignation after Premier League verdict?

In extreme cases, there could be an even earlier separation. Manchester City are still under investigation for 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial guidelines.

A verdict is expected soon. A report in the British newspaper "i Paper" assumes that light could finally be shed on the matter before the end of the year.

This is a sensitive issue for Guardiola, who has made it clear in the past that he would resign if he had been lied to by the club's management. Since the start of the trial, they have publicly insisted that he is innocent.

