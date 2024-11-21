Speculation ends: Pep Guardiola will remain Manchester City coach beyond the current season Keystone

Pep Guardiola's near future has been clarified. The Spanish star coach will remain at Manchester City until 2027.

SDA

Guardiola ended all speculation on Thursday evening and extended his contract at Manchester City by a further two years. The 53-year-old's new contract is therefore valid until June 30, 2027.

Guardiola moved from Bayern Munich to City in the Premier League in the summer of 2016. The former FC Barcelona coach won the treble with the club in the 2022/23 season and the English championship for the fourth time in a row last season. "Manchester means so much to me. I have a very special feeling for this football club. That's why I'm so happy that I can stay here for two more seasons," said Guardiola in the club's statement.

Guardiola and Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League, five points behind Liverpool FC. The Citizens have recently lost four competitive games in a row.

