FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki explains in an interview with blue News why the club signed an inexperienced coach in Stephan Lichtsteiner and what convinced him about the 42-year-old.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel announced Stephan Lichtsteiner as the new head coach on Monday, as he is seen as a suitable solution for the current situation.

Head of Sport Daniel Stucki emphasizes Lichtsteiner's personality, clear playing idea and winning mentality as the main reasons for the choice - despite his lack of coaching experience at the top level.

Basel are planning a sustainable project with Lichtsteiner, who will be under high pressure on the touchline for the first time today against Viktoria Pilsen. Show more

On Monday, FC Basel announced the departure of head coach Ludovic Magnin and shortly afterwards introduced Stephan Lichtsteiner as his successor. In an interview with blue News on Tuesday, FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki explained that they had been negotiating with Lichtsteiner for some time: "We had various candidates and had been in talks with Lichtsteiner for weeks and months about a commitment to the U21s from the summer. The current situation has also brought him into the field of candidates."

The decision was therefore made to skip the U21 level: He is ready, and there is a conviction in Basel that he is the right coach for the current situation.

The decision was only made after the spectacular 4:3 win against FC Zurich on Sunday, and not after the Europa League defeat against Salzburg: "Otherwise we would have reacted immediately," said Stucki. After the disappointing Salzburg game, however, they discussed more intensively how to proceed and then made a final decision after the classic.

A great personality with a winning mentality

But why did the decision fall on Stephan Lichtsteiner, who was employed by Wettswil-Bonstetten before his FCB commitment in the 1st division? "His character convinced us that he was the right man for the job," explains Stucki. They know him and he has been in the coaching business for almost five years. When he was a junior coach in Basel, they were able to get to know him for two and a half years: "He was very eager to learn and has a clear idea of how he wants to play football." Lichtsteiner is also an extremely strong personality with a winning mentality: "That's why he also has great potential as a coach."

Stucki also notes that there are various positive examples of young coaches who have been successful: "Pep Guardiola joined Barcelona directly after one year with the youngsters." It was similar with Vincent Kompany. Of course, there are also negative examples, but you also have them with an experienced coach: "There is also the risk that it won't work in the long term."

They now want to build a sustainable project with Lichtsteiner: "We helped train him and already know exactly what he can do and bring to the table." That is why Basel are now firmly convinced that they have found the ideal person in Stephan Lichtsteiner in a difficult environment with extreme pressure.

Lichtsteiner will feel the immense pressure for the first time today in the home game against Viktoria Pilsen. FC Basel urgently need a win to keep their chances of reaching the Europa League play-offs alive. The game can be watched live on blue Sport from 9pm.