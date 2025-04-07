  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mother insulted by Foden Guardiola furious with United fans: "They should be ashamed of themselves"

dpa

7.4.2025 - 08:22

Pep Guardiola hugs Phil Foden after his substitution.
Pep Guardiola hugs Phil Foden after his substitution.
KEYSTONE

In sporting terms, the Manchester derby between United and City doesn't have much to offer. But star coach Guardiola gets very upset afterwards.

DPA

07.04.2025, 08:22

Pep Guardiola was loaded. However, the Spanish star coach was not upset about the goalless and otherwise uneventful draw in the Manchester derby. But about the fans of city rivals United. The Manchester City coach attested to the crowd's "lack of class" and added: "They should be ashamed of themselves. I don't understand them bringing Phil's mother into the game." When his attacking player Phil Foden was substituted, United fans had insulted his mother.

Guardiola made it clear: "It's not United, it's the people." The 54-year-old and his team have to fight for a place in the Champions League this season. City are currently fifth in the table with 52 points. United have just 38 points and are in the bottom half of the table towards the end of a disappointing season so far.

More from the department

"You fucking n..."She helps - and is insulted: national team player Coumba Sow experiences racism shock

Goalscorer falls over the bar. Shaqiri on celebration fail:

Goalscorer falls over the barShaqiri on celebration fail: "I'm glad I didn't injure myself"

Is the coach's chair in Basel wobbly?. Celestini:

Is the coach's chair in Basel wobbly?Celestini: "I argue with my wife too, but I still love her"