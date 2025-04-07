Pep Guardiola hugs Phil Foden after his substitution. KEYSTONE

In sporting terms, the Manchester derby between United and City doesn't have much to offer. But star coach Guardiola gets very upset afterwards.

DPA dpa

Pep Guardiola was loaded. However, the Spanish star coach was not upset about the goalless and otherwise uneventful draw in the Manchester derby. But about the fans of city rivals United. The Manchester City coach attested to the crowd's "lack of class" and added: "They should be ashamed of themselves. I don't understand them bringing Phil's mother into the game." When his attacking player Phil Foden was substituted, United fans had insulted his mother.

🚨 OT chanting “Phil Foden… Your MUM is a S***!” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RvsXJakc9b — 𝗔𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗺’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇵🇹 (@AmorimBalll_) April 6, 2025

Guardiola made it clear: "It's not United, it's the people." The 54-year-old and his team have to fight for a place in the Champions League this season. City are currently fifth in the table with 52 points. United have just 38 points and are in the bottom half of the table towards the end of a disappointing season so far.