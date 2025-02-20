Pep Guardiola put Manchester City's chances of progressing against Real Madrid at one percent. And that's exactly how his team played. After the clear defeat, the starting coach is feeling frustrated.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manchester City are clearly defeated by Real Madrid in the Champions League play-off clash and miss out on the round of 16 for the first time in twelve years.

"We couldn't cope with Real's physicality and rhythm," said Pep Guardiola after the 3-1 defeat on Wednesday.

It has been a season to forget for the Spanish head coach and Man City. There have already been 13 defeats across all competitions. Show more

Pep Guardiola's frustration at Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid's lesson was evident in his TV interview immediately after the early Champions League exit. "Do you think he wouldn't be playing if he was fit? Then thank you for the question," the Manchester City head coach snapped at the reporter. The reporter had asked him why top striker Erling Haaland was not used in the 3-1 defeat in the play-off second leg in Madrid.

"I know I sometimes make strange decisions," said Guardiola with an ironic undertone, "but of course I let Haaland play. He was injured". Knee problems forced the Norwegian to sit out. And what Haaland had to watch helplessly from the bench was a helpless Man City, who were not only no match for the three-pointer Mbappé.

"We couldn't cope with Real's physicality and rhythm," said Guardiola. He continued: "We accept that. We will fight to be back next year. We're not at the same level at the moment as we were when we won and reached the final. Things are not forever, there are players who are a certain age."

Can Guardiola still reach the team?

City only have one realistic chance of winning the title - in the FA Cup. Liverpool FC, who Man City will host on Sunday (5.30pm), have an unassailable lead in the Premier League.

Guardiola now needs to get the team back on track. But is he still in a position to do so? Not everyone believes so any more. Guardiola's statement before the second leg that Man City's chances of progressing after the 3-2 defeat in the first leg at home were only "one percent" is likely to increase doubts. The fact that the Real fans jeeringly chanted "Pep stay, Pep stay" in the direction of the former coach of the club's long-term rivals FC Barcelona made his return to Spain a definite flop.

In any case, it is already a season to forget for the Sky Blues and the Catalan coach. City missed out on the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in twelve years - and Guardiola also set a personal negative mark. The champions have already suffered 13 defeats in all competitions, the most Guardiola has ever lost in a season during his successful career.

Mbappé on top after a treble

Mbappé, on the other hand, felt he had finally arrived at Real after his gala performance against Man City. "I want to play well here, I want to make my mark on the season. I want to make history with Real Madrid," said the French football star: "I've got over the familiarization phase and now I have to show my quality."

Mbappé gave a very pragmatic answer to the question of whether he would prefer to play against Bayer Leverkusen or city rivals Atlético Madrid in the round of 16. "In fact, both are very good teams," said the 26-year-old: "But for me, it's better to play Atlético because then we don't have to travel! We already have to travel a lot." The draw will take place on Friday.