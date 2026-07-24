Hopes weren't particularly high, but now it's official: The star coach does not want to take over the struggling Squadra Azzurra. The search continues.

In its search for a new national team coach, Italy has been turned down by its top choice, Pep Guardiola. Guardiola, who has won countless titles at the club level with FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, informed the national soccer association—according to consistent media reports—that he is not available for the position.

Italy’s largest sports newspaper, *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, quoted the 55-year-old Spaniard as saying, “Thank you, I’m honored. But at the moment, I don’t think I’m up to it.” The Italian news agency ANSA also reported on his refusal. Initially, there was no official comment from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Talks in Barcelona Ended Without Success

The federation’s leadership, led by new president Giovanni Malagò and new technical director Paolo Maldini, had made no secret of the fact that Guardiola would have been their first choice for the Squadra Azzurra. Personal discussions had already taken place in Barcelona regarding this. Italy, a four-time World Cup champion, has recently missed the World Cup three times in a row and is now facing a fresh start.

Guardiola is currently considered one of the most sought-after coaches internationally. The Catalan coached FC Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2016 and has been with Manchester City ever since. He has won the Champions League three times—with FC Barcelona (2009, 2011) and Manchester City (2023). In addition, he has won the national championship twelve times with these two clubs as well as with FC Bayern. He is currently taking a break.

The search continues

Roberto Mancini and Andrea Pirlo are now being mentioned as the leading candidates for the top job in Italian soccer. Mancini previously served as coach of the Squadra Azzurra from 2018 to 2023 and led the team to the European Championship title in 2021.

Pirlo was still on the field himself as a playmaker during Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph in Germany. He underperformed as coach of Juventus Turin and Sampdoria Genoa. The previous national team coach, Gennaro Gattuso, was forced to step down after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup.