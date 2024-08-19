Ilkay Gündogan will no longer give instructions in the German national team kit Keystone

Captain Ilkay Gündogan is stepping down from Germany's national team. The decision, which the player announced on Instagram, comes as a surprise.

"After a few weeks of reflection, I have come to the decision that it is time to end my national team career. I look back with great pride on 82 caps for my home country - a number I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut in 2011," the 33-year-old said. "My highlight was definitely the huge honor of captaining the team at our home European Championships last summer."

Gündogan scored 19 times in Germany's national team kit, including once against Switzerland in 2020. He wore the captain's armband for the first time last September.

The midfielder will continue to play professionally, currently still for FC Barcelona. However, there is speculation that he will leave the Spanish top club this summer.

After the European Championship exit against Spain, Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann had assumed that he could continue to plan with Gündogan for the start of the Nations League in September. Now he is out, as are Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller.

