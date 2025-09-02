Former German national team captain Ilkay Gündogan is moving to his parents' country of origin Keystone

Galatasaray Istanbul have completed another big-name transfer. Ilkay Gündogan joins the Turkish champions from Manchester City on a two-year contract.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Gündogan returned to Manchester City from FC Barcelona in 2024 after just one year, but the 34-year-old midfielder was unable to build on his seven successful years in Pep Guardiola's team.

In Istanbul, Gündogan will meet up with his former national team colleague Leroy Sané, who moved to the Bosphorus from Bayern Munich. Other well-known players in the squad are Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi.