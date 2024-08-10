The football transfer market is buzzing again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
ManCity completes Gündogan's recall campaign
Ilkay Gündogan, who retired from the German national team a few days ago, is also making a change at club level. He is returning to Manchester City from FC Barcelona.
The 33-year-old Gündogan moved from England to Spain just a year ago. According to his contract, the midfielder would have been tied to FC Barcelona until the summer after next, but the new coach Hansi Flick, a fellow countryman, gave him no prospects.
Gündogan signed for Manchester City, where he played for seven seasons during his first spell, for one season.
Haris Tabakovic to Hoffenheim?
As reported by "kicker", Bundesliga club Hoffenheim are on the verge of signing striker Haris Tabakovic. Negotiations between the player and the club are said to be at an advanced stage.
The 30-year-old Swiss player plays for the Bosnian national team and has been under contract with Hertha Berlin for a year. He scored 22 goals in 32 games in the 2nd Bundesliga last season.
After spells at GC, YB, Austria Vienna and Hertha, among others, signing for Hoffenheim would be his first move to a Bundesliga club.
GC strengthens its midfield
The Grasshoppers have strengthened their midfield with the addition of young midfielder Hassane Imourane from Benin.
The nine-time international played in Egypt's top division last season for Cairo-based Modern Sport FC. He joins GC on loan with an option to buy.
GC, bottom of the Super League after four rounds, will be aiming for their first league win of the season at home to FC Sion on Saturday.
Barça legend Sergi Roberto about to move to Como
Sergi Roberto played for FC Barcelona for 11 years. He previously played in the Catalans' youth academy. This summer, Roberto let his contract with Barça expire.
The search for a club now appears to be short-lived. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, Roberto is moving to Como. The Serie A club is coached by Cesc Fàbregas.
Fàbregas and Roberto know each other from their time together at FC Barcelona. Between 2011 and 2014, they made 22 appearances together for the Blaugrana.
Roberto is set to sign a two-year contract with Como.
Thierno Barry joins Villarreal
The 21-year-old Frenchman Thierno Barry is transferring from FC Basel to LaLiga club Villarreal with immediate effect.
Barry joined FC Basel 1893 in the summer of 2023 from Belgian second division club SK Beveren. In his time with the Red & Blue, he scored 20 goals and provided 5 assists in 41 competitive matches. In the current season, Barry has scored eight goals in four competitive matches.
Barry's transfer was at the "express wish" of the attacking player, as FCB announced on Wednesday evening. He wanted to take the next step in his career this summer.
Sporting Director Daniel Stucki said in a statement from FCB: "For a player from the Super League, a move to a top 3 league is an incredibly big and great step in his career, which we wholeheartedly wish him."
FC Basel 1893 "absolutely wanted to keep Barry, at least for this season" and had held several talks with the player and his agency. "The transfer fee was always secondary for the club in the current situation. At the same time, however, FCB cannot keep up with the total packages on offer in these leagues."
Nothing is yet known about the transfer modalities. According to information from blue Sport, FCB have put a price tag of 15 million euros on Barry.
Neuer announces retirement from Germany's national team
Manuel Neuer announces on social media that he is retiring from the German national team with immediate effect, more than 15 years after his debut. "The day had to come at some point. (...) Everyone who knows me knows that this decision wasn't easy for me," says the 38-year-old in a published video, thanking everyone for their support: "Thank you Germany! I loved wearing the national team jersey."
Eight major tournaments, 124 caps
Neuer has played 124 international matches for Germany. For over a decade, he made his mark on the international goalkeeping game with his exceptional performances and special skills. The Gelsenkirchen native initially left the decision about his future in the DFB team open after the 2-1 loss to Spain after extra time on July 5 in Stuttgart.
The next World Cup in 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico is therefore no longer a goal for Neuer, who was the national team's number one at a total of eight tournaments starting with the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa.
Neuer the last world champion from Rio to retire
Nagelsmann had already announced during the home European Championships that he wanted to rejuvenate the DFB squad with a view to the 2026 World Cup. After Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller, Neuer is the last World Cup winner from Rio to leave the DFB squad.
João Félix back at Chelsea
The next return is perfect: João Félix is moving to Chelsea FC. Félix was already with the Blues in the second half of the 2022/23 season, but was only on loan from Atlético at the time. Now the Portuguese is definitely moving from Spain to the English club - for a transfer fee of just under €50 million, according to Transfermarkt.
Reports: Gündogan's return to City is perfect
Ilkay Gündogan is reportedly leaving FC Barcelona and returning to Manchester City. According to media reports, the 33-year-old midfielder has signed a contract until June 30, 2025 with an option for a further year. Following positive talks over the past 48 hours, an agreement has been reached. Although Gündogan still has a contract with FC Barcelona until the summer of 2026, the transfer will take place free of charge.
The financially struggling Catalans are waiving a transfer fee because they are saving themselves the millions in salary of the former captain of the German national football team after signing the Spanish European champion Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. In addition, Olmo, who was signed for 55 million euros, has not yet been able to register or play for Barcelona due to Spanish league restrictions.
According to the media, Barça and former national team coach Hansi Flick had previously told Gündogan that he should leave during this transfer window. Gündogan's advisor and uncle Ilhan had stated on August 8 that there was interest from some clubs, but that his nephew wanted to stay.
Second attempt: Gallagher signs for Atlético
It worked out at the second attempt: Conor Gallagher moves from Chelsea FC to Atlético Madrid. The 25-year-old had already traveled to the Spanish capital last week, but had to leave without having achieved anything. Now the deal has gone through after all.
Atlético are set to transfer around 42 million euros to the English club. Gallagher will receive a contract until 2029.
Barry transfer to Villarreal probably about to be finalized
The transfer of FCB goalscorer Thierno Barry to Spanish club Villarreal is probably imminent. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already given his famous "Here we go". The Spaniards have agreed a transfer fee of 15 million euros with FC Basel. The deal is expected to be finalized this week. FC Basel confirmed that Barry is in negotiations with another club.
Central defender about to move from Ajax to Bochum
The Croatian Jakov Medic from Ajax Amsterdam will initially be loaned out by VfL Bochum. He has already played in Germany.
German Bundesliga club VfL Bochum have probably found what they were looking for in their search for reinforcements for their struggling defense. According to the Dutch daily newspaper "De Telegraaf", the Croatian Jakov Medic is set to join VfL from Ajax Amsterdam. The defender has previously played for FC St. Pauli, Wiesbaden and Nuremberg.
The 25-year-old, who only made six appearances for the Dutch record champions in the championship last season, will initially be loaned out with an option to buy. According to the newspaper, the transfer fee would then be three million euros. Bochum are currently missing Ivan Ordets and Bernardo in defense due to injury.
Theate transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt perfect
Frankfurt brings in a European Championship participant for the defense. Arthur Theate is to replace Willian Pacho, who has left for Paris.
Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Belgian international Arthur Theate. The central defender joins from French first division club Stade Rennes and, according to the Hessian Bundesliga club, will initially be on loan until the end of the current season. The club also has an option to buy.
Theate is set to replace the Ecuadorian Willian Pacho, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain last week for around 40 million euros. "He is someone who is very happy to take on leadership, despite his young age of 24," said coach Dino Toppmöller. "A player who will be very, very good for us." However, Theate will not play in Monday evening's DFB Cup match at Eintracht Braunschweig.
Market value at around 20 million
"We've been looking very closely at Arthur Theate for a very long time. Last season, it was not economically possible to make this transfer," explained sporting director Markus Krösche. The left-footed player's market value is around 20 million euros. He played 82 competitive matches in two seasons and scored eight goals.
Neres joins Napoli
David Neres is moving to Napoli, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old Brazilian joins the Neapolitans from Benfica Lisbon. There is talk of a transfer fee package of 30 million euros. The medical test is scheduled for Monday.
Hlozek from Leverkusen to Hoffenheim
TSG Hoffenheim have responded to the departure of Maximilian Beier by signing Czech international Adam Hlozek from champions Bayer Leverkusen.
According to media reports, the club from Kraichgau have transferred the club's internal record transfer fee of around 18 million euros to the club of national team captain Granit Xhaka for the 22-year-old attacking player. Hlozek is said to have received a three-year contract in Sinsheim.
Milan bring in midfielder worth 25 million euros
AC Milan are strengthening their defensive midfield shortly before the start of the season. Youssouf Fofana is set to move to Milan from AS Monaco for 25 million euros. This was announced by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Thursday.
The 21-time French international can play in defensive and central midfield. The 25-year-old has signed a contract with AC Milan until 2028 with the option of a one-year extension.
The move has not yet been officially announced by the club. According to Romano, Fofana will complete his medical in the next 24 hours.
Marco Reus signs for LA Galaxy
As reported by "ESPN", Marco Reus has signed a contract with MLS club LA Galaxy. The long-serving BVB player is set to sign a contract with the five-time MLS Cup winners until December 2025 with an option to extend.
The 35-year-old's contract in Dortmund was not extended at the beginning of the summer after twelve years.
Saudi Arabia lures next top star
According to media reports, Roma attacker Paulo Dybala is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia. The former Juventus striker is said to have already agreed contract formalities with Al Qadsiah.
The only thing missing is a transfer fee and the two clubs are currently in negotiations, according to reports. An exit clause in the Argentine's contract amounting to 12 million euros expired at the end of July.
St. Gallen loan out striker to Norway
FC St. Gallen is loaning attacking player Nikolaj Duus Möller to Norwegian first division club Strömsgodset IF for one year.
The 22-year-old Swede joined the eastern Swiss club from Arsenal's youth academy in the summer of 2023. Duus Möller made 23 appearances for the Espen, recording one goal and one assist.
Shaqiri no longer with Chicago Fire
Xherdan Shaqiri is free to join a new club. Chicago Fire have announced the termination of their contract with the 32-year-old Swiss player. The premature separation is in the interests of all parties, as Georg Heitz, still the club's sporting director, was quoted as saying in the club's press release. Shaqiri's contract would have expired at the end of the season.
Shaqiri joined Major League Soccer from Lyon in 2022. At Chicago, he was the most expensive transfer in the club's history and one of the highest-earning players in the league. In 75 games, he scored 16 goals and set up 20 more. Now is the right time for him to "explore new opportunities", Shaqiri was quoted as saying.
His premature departure comes as no surprise. During the European Championship preparations, the 125-time international, who has since retired, let it be known that he was not happy with the situation in Chicago. The club clearly missed out on the play-offs in 2022 and 2023 and is also bottom of the table this season.
But where is the 32-year-old Shaqiri heading? Is a return to FC Basel realistic? After all, Shaqiri made 130 appearances for FC Basel from 2009 to 2012. FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki confirmed to blue Sport in July: "It is clear that there is always interest in Xherdan Shaqiri with his qualities as a footballer. When the time is right and the moment is right for the player and the club, we are always interested in such a player."
Szczesny and Juve go their separate ways
Szczesny succeeded the legendary Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus in 2017. The long-serving Arsenal FC goalkeeper had previously been loaned out to AS Roma for two seasons. He played 252 competitive matches with Juve and was crowned champion three times between 2018 and 2020. According to Italian media reports, the 34-year-old Pole is set to move to Saudi Arabia.
Juventus, who have been coached by Thiago Motta since this summer, had no longer planned to use Szczesny. Michele Di Gregorio was signed from Monza to replace him in goal.
Winterthur definitely sign Jankewitz from YB
Alexandre Jankewitz is leaving Young Boys and moving within the Super League to FC Winterthur. Jankewitz already played for FCW on loan last season. Until he broke his foot in February, the 22-year-old midfielder was the discovery at Winterthur. The former Swiss international is currently still recovering from this injury. Jankewitz has signed a contract with FC Winterthur that runs until the summer of 2027.
-
YB sign Pfeiffer from Augsburg
The Young Boys are strengthening their defense with Patric Pfeiffer. The 24-year-old central defender joins from FC Augsburg and will spend the season on loan in Bern.
The 1.96 m tall German, who has also held a Ghanaian passport since this summer, played eleven games in the Bundesliga last season as a team-mate of Swiss international Ruben Vargas. He is now set to gain further match practice in Bern.
Szczesny leaves Juve
Wojciech Szczesny's contract at Juventus Turin would have been valid until 2025. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the goalkeeper and the club have now agreed to terminate his contract. The 34-year-old Polish goalkeeper was recently linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.
Liverpool want Georgia's European Championship hero
Giorgi Mamardashvili caused a sensation with his brilliant performances for Georgia at the European Championships and helped the football dwarf to the round of 16, where it all came to an end against the eventual winners Spain. Now the 23-year-old Valencia goalkeeper could be set for a career leap. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool FC want to get Mamardashvili for around 30 million euros. The Reds' plan is to loan the keeper out for a season. Negotiations are now underway.
Bayern give de Ligt and Mazraoui to Man United
There has been speculation for a long time, but now they are official: the transfers of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from FC Bayern to Manchester United. The Dutchman bids an emotional farewell.
The defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are moving from German football record champions FC Bayern Munich to Manchester United. This was announced by both clubs. The clubs did not disclose the transfer details.
De Ligt is said to bring the Munich club a fixed transfer fee of 45 million euros, Mazraoui 15 million euros. Bonus payments are also to be added. In Manchester, de Ligt has a contract until the summer of 2029 with an option for a further year. Mazraoui signed until the summer of 2028, also with an option to extend for an additional year.
The 25-year-old de Ligt said an emotional farewell to the Bayern fans on Instagram. "It was a great honor to have played for a wonderful club like FC Bayern for two years," he wrote. He wishes the club many more titles. De Ligt moved to Munich from Juventus Turin two years ago for a transfer fee of around 70 million euros. However, the central defender had not established himself as an undisputed regular at Bayern.
Lausanne sign 20-year-old Argentinian
Lausanne-Sport are strengthening their squad with a striker from Argentina. The 20-year-old Fabricio Oviedo joins the Vaud club from Argentine club Rosario Central, initially on a one-year loan.
Oviedo made his debut in Argentina's top division in 2022 at the age of 18. According to the Lausanne club's press release, the talented striker is the most prolific player in the history of Rosario's youth academy, having scored more than 130 goals. And it has produced world champions such as Angel de Maria.
Dortmund sign Beier from Hoffenheim
Borussia Dortmund responded to the departure of Niclas Füllkrug by signing Maximilian Beier. The 21-year-old striker arrives from Hoffenheim and signs a five-year contract with BVB.
The transfer fee is reportedly on a par with the Füllkrug transfer to West Ham, which brought Gregor Kobel's club around 30 million euros.
Beier, who can be deployed flexibly in attack, scored 16 goals in 33 games for Hoffenheim last season, after which he made his debut for the German national team in June and jumped on the European Championship bandwagon. He played in the preliminary round against Switzerland at the finals.
Now it's final: Alvarez moves to Atlético
World champion Julian Alvarez is leaving Manchester City and moving to Atlético Madrid in Spain. The 24-year-old Argentinian has signed a six-year contract with the Madrilenians.
Neither club has disclosed the transfer fee. According to the Spanish media, it is said to be around 75 million euros. Ten million euros could be added as a bonus payment. This would make Alvarez the second most expensive purchase in the history of the "Colchoneros". Atlético only paid more for João Felix. The Portuguese came from Benfica Lisbon for over €120 million in 2019.
Despite his qualities, Alvarez was always overshadowed by Erling Haaland in the center of attack in Manchester. In two years, he scored 36 times in 103 games for the Sky Blues. As Manuel Akanji's team-mate, he won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once.
Barcelona apparently have problems with Olmos registration
FC Barcelona has mismanaged its finances in recent years and has since been forced to take cost-cutting measures. In the past, the club was only allowed to spend a quarter or a third of its income. With the return of the 1:1 rule, problems with signing players should be a thing of the past.
But apparently Barcelona's hands are still tied. Last Friday, the Spanish top club announced the transfer of Dani Olmo. The transfer fee is said to be 55 million euros. Now "Cadena SER" reports that Olmo is not yet eligible to play.
Barcelona would not be able to implement the 1:1 rule. In other words: The Catalans may have to part with one of their top earners in order to complete Olmo's registration in accordance with the rules.
Barça start the new season next Friday. The runners-up will host Valencia.
Bayern's dream transfer threatens to fall through
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have lost the bidding for French talent Désiré Doué. The talented attacking player from Stade Rennes is said to have decided to move to Paris Saint-Germain after the Olympic Games.
In recent weeks, a transfer to Bayern was almost considered a certainty. Munich had been courting Doué for a long time and, according to media reports, had presented him with a clear plan to make the transfer palatable. Doué was one of the absolute dream transfers of Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, who had also personally campaigned for the Frenchman.
Thanks to the sales of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussiar Mazraoui to Manchester United, the steep transfer fee would also have been affordable. Bayern are said to have agreed to pay up to 60 million euros for the 19-year-old.
However, Doué is now said to have informed the management of the German record champions that there is no interest in a move to Munich. According to Fabrizio Romano, the player has reached an agreement with PSG. A transfer to the French capital is imminent. The two clubs have yet to agree on the final details.
Drama surrounding Koopmeiners' transfer to Juve continues
The tug-of-war surrounding Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners could finally be coming to an end. After the Dutchman tried to secure his dream transfer to Juventus, there is confirmation of a new offer from the "Old Lady".
According to the report, an improved offer of 55 million euros has been received from Turin. It would be a record deal for a Serie A midfielder. Negotiations are ongoing.
Koopmeiners had previously made negative headlines because he was allegedly no longer willing to train with the Bergamo side. "Koopmeiners already has an agreement with Juve. He no longer wants to train with us. The club feels blackmailed by this situation," Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said recently.
Nico Williams to Barcelona probably a definite failure
Spanish jewel Nico Williams will probably play the coming season for Athletic Bilbao. After numerous rumors that the attacking player will not be leaving the club this summer and will play for Barcelona after all, the Basques have announced their squad for the new season on social media.
Among them is Nico Williams, who has even been given a new number, the legendary 10. In a video, the 22-year-old expresses his delight at the new number on his back. "I am very proud to take over the number 10 from Muniain and want to make history like him."
That sounds a lot like the winger will be staying.
Is Joao Felix now moving to Chelsea?
Atlético Madrid are worried that the deals for Connor Gallagher (Chelsea to Atlético) and Julivan Alvarez (ManCity to Atlético) could also collapse following the collapse of striker Samu Omorodion's transfer to Chelsea FC.
Despite numerous reports about the finalization of the two transfers, the club has not yet officially presented either Gallagher or Alvarez. Apparently, the two arrivals are closely linked to the departure of Omorodion to Chelsea.
In order to secure the transfers, the transfer of Joao Felix to Chelsea FC is now being discussed. Super agent Jorge Mendes is currently in London for talks. The player has already agreed to the transfer.
Tottenham bring in Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur have found what they were looking for in a new goalscorer. Dominic Solanke is moving from Bournemouth to North London for 64.3 million euros. This makes the 26-year-old striker the most expensive transfer in Spurs' club history. His contract runs until 2030.
De Ligt and Mazraoui in a double pack to Manchester
The transfers of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Manchester United are about to be finalized. According to transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg, everything is now ready for the expected double transfer. Bayern are expected to pay 70 million euros for the two players.
Liam Millar moves to Hull City
FC Basel announced on Friday that Liam Millar will not be returning to the Rheinknie after his loan. Like ex-YB goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi days earlier, the 24-year-old Canadian is moving to Hull City.
Aldin Turkes leaves FC Winterthur with immediate effect
Aldin Turkes is moving from Winterthur to FC Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with immediate effect. This was announced by his former club on Friday.
The 28-year-old center forward, who played internationally for the Swiss and Bosnian youth teams, joined FC Winterthur a year ago from Lausanne. He has scored ten goals in 37 Super League and Cup appearances.
Lee Carsley interim England national coach
Following the resignation of Gareth Southgate, England U21 national team coach Lee Carsley has been appointed interim England national team coach. According to the Football Association (FA), the 50-year-old Carsley will initially coach England in the two Nations League games against Ireland and Finland in September. It is not ruled out that he will remain coach in the fall until a permanent solution is found.
Lee Carsley has been in charge of England's U21s for three years. A year ago, he led this team to the U21 European Championship title. Carsley has already been part of Gareth Southgate's extended staff at the last three major tournaments for the senior national team (European Championship 2021, World Cup 2022 and European Championship 2024).
Now it's final: Olmo is moving to Barcelona
Dani Olmo is leaving RB Leipzig and returning to his youth club FC Barcelona. The 26-year-old Spanish attacking midfielder has signed a contract with the Catalans valid until the end of June 2030 with a release clause of 500 million euros, as the club announced. According to media reports, the transfer fee amounts to 55 million euros plus seven million euros in additional payments.
VfB Stuttgart signs European Championship player Deniz Undav
After a loan spell last season, 28-year-old German international striker Deniz Undav is joining the Champions League side from the Bundesliga on a permanent basis.
Undav signed a contract valid until the summer of 2027 for a transfer fee of just under 30 million euros, according to media reports.
Undav was on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and was one of the top performers at the surprise team of the 2023/24 season with 28 scoring points as a congenial strike partner to Serhou Guirassy, who moved to Borussia Dortmund.
Mehmedi will not be sporting director in North Macedonia
Former international star Admir Mehmedi is to take over the position of sporting director at the North Macedonian club KF Shkëndija, as recently reported by "Blick" and the "Schaffhauser Nachrichten". A false report, as Mehmedi emphasized to blue Sport: "That's not true, I'm not going to be head of sport. The only thing that is true: I know the owner family."
It is also true that the 33-year-old with cult status will start as the new Super League expert at blue Sport at the end of August.