Guido Burgstaller of the sports club Rapid is attacked and seriously injured by an unknown perpetrator in the center of Vienna. The 35-year-old suffers a basilar skull fracture and has to stay in hospital for a few more days. His career is at risk of ending prematurely.

Former Bundesliga professional Guido Burgstaller has been seriously injured in the head during an attack. The striker for Austrian first division club SK Rapid was attacked by an unknown person in the center of Vienna at the weekend and fell as a result of a "brutal blow", the club announced.

As a result, the 35-year-old Austrian suffered a basilar skull fracture, among other injuries. According to the information, Burgstaller is in hospital receiving treatment. He will be out of action for several months. Show more

Guido Burgstaller was the victim of a physical attack at the weekend in the presence of witnesses and suffered significant head injuries. The 35-year-old professional footballer was attacked by an unknown man in the center of Vienna and suffered, among other things, a fracture to the base of his skull after a fall caused by a brutal blow, according to a club statement.

Burgstaller will have to remain in hospital for the next few days and will not be able to carry out his job for "several months". Rapid are now "relying on the responsible authorities to bring the as yet unknown perpetrator to justice quickly".

It is quite possible that the attack on the 26-time Austrian international also means the end of his career. The striker, who has announced his retirement for next summer, also used to play in the Bundesliga (Nuremberg and Schalke). Burgstaller returned home to Rapid in 2022. The veteran has recently remained a regular in the Austrian Bundesliga third-placed team, contributing eight goals and six assists in 24 competitive matches.