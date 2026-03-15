Young Boys are in the midst of a difficult season. Club legend Guillaume Hoarau talks about the meagre results and also comments on new striker Samuel Essende.

Syl Battistuzzi

After 29 match days, Young Boys are only in 6th place and 26 points behind leaders Thun. "That's not a satisfactory record", YB legend Guillaume Hoarau also notes. The blue Sport expert believes the club must now learn "lessons for next season". They must not repeat "the same mistakes".

"A lot of things are lacking, as the results show," Hoarau emphasizes. At the same time, he trusts that the Bernese will find their way back to success. The ups and downs are part of the sport.

During the winter break, YB brought in Samuel Essende from Augsburg. The striker picked up the number "99" - with this number on his back, Hoarau became a club legend in Bern. The Frenchman celebrated 3 league titles and a cup win with YB and shot himself into the hearts of the club with 118 goals.

Essende has taken his number

"Essende called me, but I was on the road," reveals Hoarau. It wasn't a problem for him, however, as he wasn't in the Hall of Fame and the number was free, said the 42-year-old.

He does not know the new signing, although both Essende and he were trained at PSG. "I hope he scores a lot of goals," emphasized Hoarau. Chris Bedia is currently only second choice, although the current number one in attack - together with team-mate Christian Fassnacht - leads the scoring charts with 15 goals.

"In a big club, there is competition," says Hoarau. Hoarau once had the same starting position at PSG. Although he was a French international and scored regularly, the club signed a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

His advice to Bedia? "You can bring in whoever you want, I'll play and score goals - that has to be the attitude," says Hoarau. A possible title as top scorer would be helpful, as it shows that you score more goals than the others. And, of course, it can also benefit your own career. "If you end up with an individual award and the team is successful, it's perfect, of course," Hoarau sums up.