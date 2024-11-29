  1. Residential Customers
Frei is a cheese sommelier Gygax: "Alex was always the first to try cheese with the national team"

Jan Arnet

29.11.2024

Alex Frei has trained as a cheese sommelier. The Nati record goalscorer tells blue Sport how he got there.

29.11.2024, 11:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • blue Sport expert Alex Frei can now also call himself a cheese specialist. The former top striker has completed training as a cheese sommelier.
  • "I would never have thought that. Although he used to let out a cheese now and again," smiles his former team-mate Daniel Gygax in the blue Sport Studio.
  • Frei explains: "I've always had an affinity for cheese, even as a little boy."
Show more

At the beginning of this week, Alex Frei made headlines of a slightly different kind. Since Monday, the blue Sport expert has also been a certified cheese sommelier. "He knows everything about origin, production and preparation and can accurately describe taste, texture and the various flavors," reads a press release from Switzerland Cheese Marketing AG.

The top scorer in the history of the Swiss national team (42 goals) can officially call himself a cheese specialist. When asked about his new title in the blue Sport Studio, Daniel Gygax said: "I would never have thought that. Although: he used to let out a cheese now and again."

Frei laughs - and explains how it came about: "I once said in an interview that I was a cheese lover and wanted to open a cheese store one day. Then I got an invitation from Switzerland Cheese Marketing."

Maybe there will be a cheese shop one day

In spring, the time had come and Frei attended the SCM course. "I've always had an affinity for cheese, even as a young boy," says Frei. Gygax confirms: "That's true! Whenever there was a buffet at the national team reunions and cheese was served somewhere, Alex was always the first to go for the cheese."

Frei can only smile. "I was the only one who got out of it to some extent. The others didn't even know what they were eating." And is the 45-year-old now opening a cheese store? "Maybe later on. First I have other plans for the cheese."

