FC Basel are defeated in Salzburg. The Bebbi are already 3-0 down at the break. The two blue Sport experts Daniel Gygax and Blerim Dzemaili can hardly believe their eyes.

Patrick Lämmle

After 3 minutes and 41 seconds, Kerim Alajbegović scored to make it 1:0. The Bosnian doubled his tally in the 12th minute to complete FCB's false start. It got even worse in the 35th minute: Frans Krätzig made it 3:0. Without Marwin Hitz, it could have been two or three goals more, says blue Sport expert Blerim Dzemaili. Meanwhile, Dani Gygax makes us smile with his half-time analysis. Watch the video above to hear what the two blue Sport experts have to say.

After the break, FC Basel got into their stride and scored to make it 3-1, but that was as good as it got and FCB lost their fifth European Cup away game of the season. The last time there was a longer negative streak away from home was from September 1968 to September 1972 with six defeats in a row.