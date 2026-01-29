The analysis of TV pundits Dani Gygax and Michi Lang is clear: FC Basel revealed blatant allocation problems when conceding the decisive goal against Pilsen.

Syl Battistuzzi

FC Basel host Viktoria Pilsen at the end of the Europa League league phase. A win is a must for FCB if they are to retain at least a theoretical chance of progressing.

But under the watchful eye of new coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, the Beebbi do not bring their horsepower to the pitch. And shortly before the break, the Czechs took a deserved lead at St. Jakob-Park. Doski delivered a corner to the second post in the 39th minute, where Panoš was left all alone and volleyed home to take the lead. Basel's positioning was not right at all, Panoš was never allowed to finish so freely in the penalty area.

Gygax: "It looks almost comical"

"You have to do it first - nice with the inside", Dani Gygax praised the goalscorer in the blue Sport studio. But of course the scene is not excusable. "We looked at it and said it looked almost funny," he says.

"We probably realized before the game that Viktoria Pilsen have a very good box presence, i.e. strong headers in the center. That's why FCB had a lot of players there, but at the same time no player at the second post," explains Michi Lang. Lang sums up: "You can adjust to that in the game, you can defend a lot of things away. Then you get a goal that you shouldn't get."

In the end, it was the decisive scene of the game. Basel also fail to score in the second half and are eliminated from the Europa League.