Basel new signing Ibrahim Salah has a great chance to equalize against FC Luzern in the closing stages, but fails to hit the empty net with his header. blue Sport expert Dani Gygax defends the Moroccan.

Luca Betschart

Against FC Luzern, Basel's new signing Ibrahim Salah is substituted for none other than Xherdan Shaqiri in the 62nd minute with the score at 1:2. The mission is clear: Salah is to help avert the impending defeat.

And indeed, around 15 minutes later, the joker was given the golden opportunity to equalize for Basel. After Otele's shot hits the inside of the post, the ball bounces straight to Salah, who is the only player to speculate on the follow-up shot. But the Moroccan's header is too far behind - and misses the orphaned goal, much to the surprise of the FCB supporters in the Joggeli.

However, former goalscorer and current blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax defends the FCB newcomer: "It looks stupid, but this header is not that easy." And yet the action is unlikely to be so easy for Salah to take. Because in the end, despite their superiority, Basel had to leave the pitch as losers - and Salah was still waiting for his first FCB goal.

