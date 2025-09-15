Lausanne are struggling in the Super League and conceded their fourth defeat in five games against GC. The Lausanne coach is under pressure ahead of Wednesday's crisis clash against Lugano.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The situation is serious," says Peter Zeidler after the 3-1 defeat against GC.

Dani Gygax believes that Wednesday's game against Lugano will be "extremely important" for the Lausanne coach.

As Lugano have also made a veritable false start, coach Mattia Croci-Torti is also under scrutiny. Show more

"The disappointment is huge, we can't deny that we haven't won in four games. And that's why the situation is serious," says Peter Zeidler after the 3:1 defeat against GC. The Lausanne coach lists a number of reasons why they lost the game. He was annoyed about the goal conceded after a set-piece situation and had a gripe with the personnel situation: "You could see that we couldn't compensate for our absences with Roche (sick) and Diakité (suspended with a red card)."

The decisive scene was the yellow-red card. "Everyone tells me it can be given - so we have to blame ourselves again. With ten against eleven, it becomes difficult. We made an effort, played a bit better and also played a bit of football, which was only fragmentary in the first half. The 2:0 was then the deciding factor. At least it didn't end 4-0."

Of course, he is also asked about the game next Wednesday (7 p.m. live on blue Sport) against FC Lugano, who have also made a veritable false start. You can hear what Zeidler has to say in the video below.

Gygax analyzes the Zeidler interview

In the blue Sport Studio, the experts listen very carefully to Zeidler's interview. Is the coach making it too easy for himself in his analysis? Dani Gygax believes that Zeidler didn't want to say everything that was on his mind because he might also be "angry" with individual players or annoyed that instructions weren't implemented.

"He left a lot of things open, but you can hear the disappointment extremely clearly. I don't think he has a knife at his throat, but you can hear that it will probably be extremely important for him on Wednesday. And that's perhaps why he didn't want to let his cards get too close to his chest," was the blue Sport expert's analysis.

However, it's not just Zeidler who has a lot at stake, Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti also no longer seems to be sitting too securely in the saddle after a weak start to the season. Is it win or lose for both coaches? The coming days will tell.