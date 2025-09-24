  1. Residential Customers
Goal-line technology decides Gygax on millimeter miss: "As an FCB player, I would go crazy"

Luca Betschart

25.9.2025

After just under an hour, FCB goalkeeper Mirko Salvi pulls off a brilliant save in the away game at SC Freiburg and saves FCB from going 2-0 down. Supposedly. Because the goal-line technology proves it: The ball just crossed the goal line.

25.09.2025, 09:00

25.09.2025, 09:18

FC Basel were beaten 2-1 at SC Freiburg in their Europa League opener. The Swiss champions did not have luck on their side, especially when they conceded the second goal. Goalkeeper Mirko Salvi made a strong save from Freiburg's Eggestein's header in the 57th minute, but was unable to save the ball from the goal line by a few millimetres, as the goal-line technology proved.

"An amazing save," said expert Dani Gygax in the blue Sport studio, praising the FCB goalie's action. "At first I was absolutely convinced that the ball wasn't in. When the proof came, I had to smile and say: 'Are you serious now?"

Video highlightsOtele's stroke of genius comes too late: Basel loses to SC Freiburg

Particularly bitter: Because FCB joker Otele scored fantastically in the closing stages, Eggestein's header ultimately made the difference. "If I look at the whole match and this goal decides the match - as a Basel player or supporter, I would go crazy," Gygax complained.

From Alex Frei's point of view, however, goal-line technology exists precisely for such cases. "A goal is a goal," says Frei and compares: "If Roger Federer serves to win the tournament at Wimbledon and the Hawk-Eye says it's in, then you're also the first to shout that the ball was in."

The highlights of the match

Quotes from the match

