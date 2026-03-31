Italy lose on penalties and miss out on the World Cup again - Gallery Sweden's players celebrate their participation in the World Cup. Image: Keystone Italy again in the valley of tears: Marco Palestra and Leonardo Spinazzola console themselves after another World Cup exit. Image: Keystone Bosnia-Herzegovina celebrates the coup in Zenica. Image: Keystone The Bosnian fans experienced a historic evening. Image: Keystone For the Turks, this is only their third World Cup appearance. Image: Keystone The World Cup will take place without Poland and Robert Lewandowski. Image: Keystone Italy lose on penalties and miss out on the World Cup again - Gallery Sweden's players celebrate their participation in the World Cup. Image: Keystone Italy again in the valley of tears: Marco Palestra and Leonardo Spinazzola console themselves after another World Cup exit. Image: Keystone Bosnia-Herzegovina celebrates the coup in Zenica. Image: Keystone The Bosnian fans experienced a historic evening. Image: Keystone For the Turks, this is only their third World Cup appearance. Image: Keystone The World Cup will take place without Poland and Robert Lewandowski. Image: Keystone

Unbelievable but true: the 2026 World Cup will also take place without Italy. The last four European places are secured by Bosnia-Herzegovina, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Turkey.

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Czech Republic wins penalty shoot-out thriller against Denmark

The Czech Republic secure their World Cup ticket in front of their own fans in a penalty shoot-out. As in the semi-final against Ireland, the Czechs also showed nerves of steel in the final against Denmark. The score was 2:2 after extra time. Ladislav Krejci from Wolverhampton gave the Czechs the lead for the second time in the 100th minute, Kasper Högh from Bodö/Glimt put the Danes into the penalty shoot-out, but only one Scandinavian scored. Mexico, South Korea and South Africa are the Czech Republic's opponents at the World Cup.

Gyökeres sends Sweden to the World Cup

Sweden scored in the 88th minute against Poland at home in Solna to win 3:2. Viktor Gyökeres, who had scored a hat-trick against Ukraine five days ago, was once again the match-winner. The Poles, led by Robert Lewandowski, had twice come from behind.

The Swedes, who had only picked up two points in Switzerland's World Cup qualifying group and were given a second chance thanks to the Nations League, gained revenge for their play-off defeat to Poland four years ago. The Scandinavians will face the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia in the preliminary round of the World Cup.

Turks win in Pristina

Turkey lived up to their role as favorites away from home against Kosovo. Seven minutes after the break, Kerem Aktürkoglu scored after a fine combination to win 1:0. Until then, it had been Kosovo who had created the best chance to score in Pristina: Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir saved a shot from Fisnik Asllani after half an hour. Turkey will face the USA, Paraguay and Australia in their first World Cup appearance since 2002.

Bosnia-Herzegovina plunges Italy into the valley of tears

The horror never ends for Italy's football. 2014 will be the last World Cup to feature the Squadra Azzurra for at least another four years. This time they were knocked out in the play-offs in Bosnia-Herzegovina after a penalty shoot-out. Sandro Tonali was only one of three Italians to score, while the Bosnians made no mistakes in the short decider. Former Swiss U21 international Haris Tabakovic was among those to score for the underdogs at home in Zenica, having also been decisive in the 1-1 draw in the final quarter of an hour of normal time.

Things looked good for the Italians in Bosnia for almost a half. Thanks to Moise Kean's goal, the favorites led 1-0 from the 15th minute, but then Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji's fellow defender at Inter Milan, received a red card for an emergency brake shortly before the break and involuntarily turned the game into an Italian defensive battle. Thanks in part to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy held their own until the 79th minute. Tabakovic from Solothurn, who has played 15 international matches for Switzerland at U21 level, made it 1:1 after a mix-up in the Italian penalty area.

Outnumbered, the Italians did not manage much more offensively, but had two very good opportunities to score a second goal. After an hour, Kean missed the target after a counter-attack alone in front of the opposing goalkeeper and in extra time, Bosnia's keeper Nikola Vasilj made a strong save from a header. In the penalty shoot-out, the great nervousness became more apparent: Francesco Esposito and Bryan Cristante were two of three Italians to fail.

Bosnia-Herzegovina thus complete Switzerland's World Cup group and will face Murat Yakin's team in Los Angeles on June 18. The other two opponents are Qatar and Canada.