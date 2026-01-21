Manchester City could have taken a big step towards the last 16 of the Champions League at FK Bodö/Glimt. Instead, the English side lost and are looking for the reasons why.

City star Erling Haaland describes the defeat as "embarrassing".

City coach Pep Guardiola praised his opponents and believes his team is currently going through a difficult phase in which "everything is going against us a little". Show more

After the embarrassing defeat at underdogs FK Bodö/Glimt in his home country, Erling Haaland did not look for excuses for long. "I take full responsibility for not scoring any goals. It's embarrassing," said the Norwegian star striker from Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's star English team deserved to lose 3-1 in the Champions League.

"We are doing our best, but something is missing. I take full responsibility, along with our experienced players," said Haaland after a very poor performance on TNT Sports: "It's not good enough. We are Manchester City. It shouldn't be like this."

City already 2-0 down at half-time

The 25-year-old was unable to say anything about the reasons for the surprising defeat. "I don't have any answers," said Haaland. The team from Bodö/Glimt, on the other hand, "played incredible football and deserved to win", added the attacker.

Kasper Högh (22nd and 24th minute) had put coach Kjetil Knudsen's hosts ahead before the break with a double strike. After the break, Jens Petter Hauge (58') even added to the 3:0 after a fine solo run.

Guardiola praises the underdogs

City were able to reduce the deficit shortly afterwards through Rayan Cherki (60'). However, captain Rodri was shown a yellow card after two tactical fouls in the space of a few minutes (62'), meaning the English side had to play the rest of the game short-handed. With star attacker Erling Haaland returning to Norway, City could have taken a big step towards the round of 16 with a win. Bodö/Glimt kept their chances of making the play-offs alive with the surprising success.

"I'd say this is the biggest thing we've ever achieved. We've beaten one of the best football teams in the world and we deserve it," said Bodö/Glimt's Norwegian professional Patrick Berg. And Guardiola also had to admit: "I have the greatest respect for them. They are an absolute top team."

City come off badly in the media. "This will send shockwaves through Europe," said the commentator for Norwegian broadcaster TV2. The Manchester Evening News wrote of the "game from the frozen hell of Norway." Former striker Chris Sutton was also clear: "Bodø/Glimt didn't just beat Manchester City - they destroyed them."