The last four Champions League games of matchday 1 are coming up. Two title contenders, Man City and Barcelona, start their campaign with victories. Meanwhile, Frankfurt set an exclamation mark against Galatasaray.

Patrick Lämmle

All the games, all the goals

English striker Marcus Rashford was the big figure for Barcelona on his return to his homeland. In Newcastle, the speedy striker scored both goals in the 58th and 67th minutes to secure a 2:1 victory. Former Swiss international defender Fabian Schär made way for a striker shortly before the 2-0 scoreline. Newcastle only scored the equalizer in the 90th minute.

Eintracht Frankfurt celebrated a gala after two years without Champions League football. Galatasaray Istanbul were sent home with a 5:1 thrashing. Jonathan Burkardt distinguished himself as a double goalscorer, the Swiss Aurèle Amenda was allowed to experience the festive mood in the last twelve minutes.

Monaco only arrived in Belgium on the day of the match due to technical problems with their plane - and were anything but ready against Bruges. First Magne's Akliouche missed a penalty for Monaco, then they were 3-0 down by the break. Swiss captain Denis Zakaria was missing through injury, but goalkeeper Philipp Köhn had little to blame himself for. Without him, the 4-1 defeat would have been even worse.

Bayer Leverkusen fended off a false start in Copenhagen in extremis. Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand's team twice came from behind, but a late own goal in the 92nd minute made it 2-2 and prevented a perfect start for the FC Basel conquerors.

All results in the overview

The video ticker