Frustration after a late equalizer Haaland: "If you kick someone in the face, it's probably a penalty"

Luca Betschart

2.10.2025

Manchester City squander victory in the closing stages of their away game at AS Monaco and have to settle for a 2:2 draw. Double winger Erling Haaland lets off steam in an interview.

02.10.2025, 08:38

02.10.2025, 08:44

Up until the 85th minute, Manchester City had the game against AS Monaco under control and looked set to secure their second victory in their second Champions League match. But then Nico Gonzalez's leg landed in his opponent's face after a free kick and Erik Dier scored the late equalizer for Monaco with a penalty.

Erling Haaland, who was responsible for both goals for ManCity, is annoyed about the late equalizer in an interview. "If you kick someone in the face, it's probably a penalty," said the Norwegian about the penalty scene and made it clear: "We didn't play well enough. That's why we didn't deserve to win."

Haaland is particularly unhappy with the performance in the second half: "We need more energy. We need to apply more pressure, like we did in the first half. We dominated much more there," said the Norwegian, who emphasized: "Every single Champions League game is difficult. There aren't many teams who have won their first two games, and that's the way it is."

The highlights of the match

