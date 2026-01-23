When England and Norway face off in Miami on Saturday night, a spot in the World Cup semifinals is at stake. Both teams will be able to count on their top forwards.

Erling Haaland has already scored seven goals in the World Cup finals in North America—even though the Manchester City forward, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, was rested for the final group stage match against France. No matter how isolated the 25-year-old may be, he still strikes with clinical precision at the decisive moment. The best example was the Round of 16 match against record-holding world champions Brazil, which he decided in the closing stages with a powerful header and a solid finish from the edge of the penalty area—even though he had previously been largely taken out of the game by the Brazilian center backs.

The Unassuming Playmaker

Harry Kane’s playing style is completely different. The 32-year-old captain of the English national team is also a forward, but the Bayern Munich pro doesn’t limit his influence to the opponent’s penalty area. Kane often drops deep to act as a playmaker; he frequently helps out near his own penalty area and isn’t above making sliding tackles either. He has already scored six goals in this year’s tournament. With a total of 14 World Cup goals, he has surpassed Gary Lineker as England’s all-time leading scorer.

Both Haaland and Kane lead teams that have performed impressively so far. England entered the tournament as one of the favorites and, under coach Thomas Tuchel—aside from the match against Ghana and the first half against the Democratic Republic of the Congo—has played a strong tournament. Particularly outstanding was their 3-2 victory in the Round of 16 against co-host Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. Norway, considered by many to be a dark horse before the tournament, rose to the occasion not only in the Round of 32 against Ivory Coast but, above all, in the Round of 16 against Brazil. Against both the African side and the record-holding world champions, the Scandinavians sealed the victory shortly before the end.

Pressure is mounting on England

The fearless Norwegians can play freely in Miami; after all, their run to the final eight is already historic. The pressure is clearly on the Three Lions and their coach, Thomas Tuchel. Back home, nothing less than a second World Cup title—following the one in 1966—is expected. Haaland or Kane—only one can advance to the semifinals.