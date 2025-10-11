Erling Haaland scores and scores as Norway wins and wins Keystone

Norway also wins its sixth game in World Cup qualifying. In a 5-0 home win against Israel, Erling Haaland reaches the 51-goal mark in his 46th international match.

Haaland contributed to the undisputed success in Oslo, scoring 2-0 in the first half after a counter-attack and the last two goals in the final 20 minutes with headers. The evening had started badly for the exceptional striker, who played as captain in the absence of Martin Ödegaard. He failed twice in the opening minutes with penalties against Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who left his goal line too early for the first penalty and therefore had to concede another attempt to Haaland.

Alongside the 25-year-old Haaland, Alexander Sörloth from Atlético Madrid was also brilliant in attack, providing the pass for 2-0, Leipzig's Antonio Nusa with the crosses for 4-0 and 5-0, and the tricky Oscar Bobb, who plays alongside Haaland at Manchester City.

With two matchdays to go, Norway have maximum points and a goal difference of 29:3. The Scandinavians' first World Cup ticket since 1998 will be out of reach if they win their home game against Estonia on November 13. The qualifying campaign concludes three days later with a match against Italy in Milan.