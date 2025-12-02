Erling Haaland receives congratulations from his team-mates after scoring his 100th Premier League goal for Manchester City. Keystone

Erling Haaland sets a new record. The Norwegian striker reached 100 goals in the Premier League faster than anyone before him.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Haaland scored in the 17th minute of the 5-4 away win against Fulham to make it 1-0 and his 100th goal in 111 games. The previous record holder, Alan Shearer, had needed 124 games to reach 100 goals.

In addition to his goal, Haaland also contributed two assists (for 2-0 from Tijjani Reijnders and 4-1 from Phil Foden) to the ultimately nail-biting victory in London. Fulham came from 1:5 down to 4:5 after the 57th minute.