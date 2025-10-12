Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score from the spot. IMAGO/SOPA Images

Light and shade for the football stars: Erling Haaland scores three times for Norway - and misses two more penalties. Cristiano Ronaldo also fails to score from the spot, as do Mateo Retegui and Ferran Torres. Thomas Müller, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez fare better in the MLS.

Star striker Erling Haaland put Norway even closer to the 2026 World Cup with a treble in the explosive qualifier against Israel. The Norwegians won the clash, which was accompanied by pro-Palestinian protests, 5:0 and can almost plan for the finals after their sixth win in six matches.

Haaland contributed three goals (27th/63rd/72nd) to the success, taking his tally to 51 international goals in 46 games. It is also the 27th hat-trick of the 25-year-old's career.

However, the Manchester City attacker was denied twice from the penalty spot by goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. On a penalty in the 5th minute, he shot low to his left - Peretz saved. However, because the Israeli had moved forward from the goal line too early, the referee had the penalty kick retaken. This time, Haaland tried it low to the right - and Peretz was on hand again.

It was not Cristiano Ronaldo's night. CR7 & Co. struggled for a long time against the valiantly fighting Irish. In the 75th minute, the Portuguese were then awarded a controversial penalty. However, superstar Ronaldo saw his ball into the middle blocked by keeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

No wonder, given that the Irishman had also saved the penalties of Kylian Mbappé (for Liverpool against Real Madrid) and Bruno Fernandes (for his current club Brentford against Manchester United). In the end, however, the favorites prevailed. Rúben Neves headed the Nations League winners to their third win in three matches in stoppage time.

But not only Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score from the spot on Saturday evening, the Italo-Argentinian Mateo Retegui and Spaniard Ferran Torres were also unable to convert their penalty attempts.

While Retegui at least managed to score in the Squadra Azzurra's 3-1 win over Estonia - which saw Italy consolidate second place - Torres ended up scoreless. At least Spain kept a clean sheet in their third group game in a 2-0 win over Georgia. Yeremy and Mikel Oyarzabal scored for the clearly superior Iberians.

Turkey were also taught a lesson by Spain in September, losing 6-0 at home, but coach Vincenzo Montella's team showed a strong reaction in their third game away to Bulgaria, winning 6-1.

Real legionnaire Arda Güler scored three goals - Juve star Kenan Yildiz scored a brace (51/56) and was also mainly responsible for Viktor Popov's own goal (50).

Thomas Müller has shot Vancouver Whitecaps into first place in the MLS Western Conference with a late goal. The former Bayern star scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to give the Canadians a 2-1 win at Orlando City. It was the sixth goal in six appearances for the 36-year-old German.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a 4-0 win over Atlanta United with his 25th and 26th goals of the season. The Argentine world champion's club secured third place in the East. Messi's two goals also put him top of the league scoring charts.

Luis Suárez also contributed a goal. With nine goals this season, the 38-year-old is no longer quite as prolific as he was in his prime, but the Uruguayan has also broken the 600 career goal barrier.