Erling Haaland is now Norway's top scorer. But the striker has another reason to celebrate.

First a goal record, then baby jubilation: star striker Erling Haaland made his impending fatherly joy public on a historic evening of football. After scoring a brace in Norway's 3-0 Nations League win over Slovenia, the 24-year-old Manchester City attacker posted a picture of himself on social media showing him with a ball under his shirt as a baby bump and sucking his left thumb. The photo is accompanied by the emojis for baby and "soon".

"It's fantastic for Erling. I'm very happy for him. It's a big day for him. It's incredible fun, and becoming a father is probably even bigger for him than becoming a goalscorer," said national team colleague Morten Thorsby.

Record more than 90 years old broken

Haaland had previously broken the 90-year-old record as Norway's top scorer. In only his 36th international match, the former Dortmund player scored his 33rd and 34th goals of the season with the 1:0 (7th minute) and 3:0 (62nd minute) goals, replacing the previous record holder Jørgen Juve, who scored 33 goals in the 1930s. Haaland also set up Alexander Sörloth's goal in Oslo (52) to make it 2-0. "It's big. It's historic. I am happy. It's a fantastic record," said Haaland.

