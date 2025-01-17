Manchester City's Erling Haaland signs a new contract until 2034. KEYSTONE

Erling Haaland and Manchester City will continue to chase titles together in the future. The English champions have signed the Norwegian to a monster contract until 2034.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Erling Haaland signs a contract extension with Manchester City until 2034.

The nine-and-a-half-year deal is said to be one of the most lucrative in the history of the sport.

Legal proceedings against Manchester City are still ongoing in England due to suspected financial violations. Show more

Coach Pep Guardiola's club announced the unusually long contract extension on Friday, without giving any details about the striker's salary or a possible release clause. The previous contract was dated until June 2027.

According to the British newspaper "Athletic", which cites sources close to Haaland, the contract is one of the most lucrative in the history of the sport. It could put contracts such as those of baseball stars Shohei Ohtani (700 million US dollars over 10 years) or Juan Soto (765 million US dollars over 15 years) in the shade.

According to media reports, the highest pay packets in the football business to date were issued in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have pocketed an incredible 536 million US dollars over two and a half years at Al Nasr. Karim Benzema's remuneration at Al-Ittihad is reportedly 436 million US dollars over two years.

Haaland recently with jamming

The extension of Haaland's contract comes at a difficult time for both sides. The Skyblues, who are used to success, have slipped to sixth place in the league after a series of defeats - and Haaland's goalscoring machine has also stuttered somewhat recently after a good start.

While the 24-year-old scored ten goals in the first five league games, he added a comparatively modest six goals in the remaining 16 games.

Legal proceedings are still underway in England against Manchester City with allegations of financial violations. The Citizens are facing 115 charges. In the worst-case scenario, the club, which is controlled by the United Arab Emirates, could face forced relegation. What would happen to Haaland's contract in such a case is not known.

Haaland followed the same path as team-mate Manuel Akanji and moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has scored 111 goals in 126 games, including a treble in the 2023 championship, Cup and Champions League.

