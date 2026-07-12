Norwegian star striker Erling Haaland is, above all, proud following his team's elimination in the quarterfinals against England (1-2 in extra time). Now, a special experience awaits him and his teammates.

Norway had not made much of an impact on the soccer scene leading up to this World Cup. In their first three World Cup appearances—the most recent of which was in 1998—the Scandinavians reached no further than the round of 16 and failed to secure a single victory in the knockout stage. The Norwegians qualified for the European Championship only once and were eliminated in the group stage in 2000.

However, it’s no coincidence that they’ve now reached the quarterfinals and knocked out record-holding world champions Brazil in the round of 16. The team boasts a wealth of talent, with players like Alexander Sörloth, Martin Ödegaard, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Oscar Bobb, and, above all, Erling Haaland. The team finished the previous World Cup qualifying campaign with eight wins in eight matches and a goal difference of 37–5—defeating Italy 3–0 and 4–1.

At the World Cup, they almost made it to the semifinals; in their 1-2 loss to England in extra time during the quarterfinals, they came very close to advancing. That’s why, despite the huge disappointment, Haaland looked back on the tournament positively. “Those were probably the most amazing six weeks I’ve ever had in my entire life. It was completely surreal,” said the 25-year-old Manchester City forward after the final whistle. “Those more than 40 days went by so fast. It’s a memory I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

An Entire Nation in a Frenzy

Haaland failed to score against England, after netting three braces and a total of seven goals in his first four World Cup appearances. Equally impressive is the following statistic: He had previously scored in 14 consecutive competitive matches, finding the back of the net 27 times in total.

What stands out most for him from the World Cup are the emotions his team sparked among his compatriots, who were cheering them on as one. The images of an entire nation “rowing” together were seen around the world. “We’ve put Norway on the soccer map—that’s what moves me the most,” he said. “I think about the people back home and what this means to them. It’s changed Norway, and I think it’s changed me, too.”

Haaland also showed sportsmanship and praised England’s match-winner, Jude Bellingham, who scored both of his team’s goals. “He’s one of the best in the world. England is lucky, because everyone wants someone like him on their team,” Haaland said, according to the NTB news agency, referring to his former teammate at Borussia Dortmund.

Invitation to the Royal Palace

A special event now awaits Haaland and his teammates: As confirmed by the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), King Harald V—a sports enthusiast—has invited the team to the Royal Palace in Oslo. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre also expressed his pride. “Thank you for many weeks of great experiences, world-class matches, brilliant performances, and beautiful goals,” he wrote on Facebook. “This will be remembered for generations to come.” In any case, the Norwegians have made their first major mark on the soccer map.

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