Norwegian international Andreas Schjelderup falls into a Snapchat trap and is given a two-week suspended sentence.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Norwegian international Andreas Schjelderup has shared a sex video featuring minors.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to 14 days in prison, suspended for one year.

Schjelderup is remorseful and reminds people that they should be careful what content they share on social media. Show more

Schjelderup explained in court that he had received a 27-second video on Snapchat and forwarded it to a group chat with four friends. When he noticed the content, which included sexual acts by two boys under the age of 18, he deleted the video.

Schjelderup, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident and played for the Danish Superliga club Nordsjaelland, cooperated with the police and pleaded guilty. He has now been sentenced to 14 days in prison, which he will only have to serve if he is convicted of another offense in the next 12 months. The public prosecutor's office in Copenhagen had demanded 20 days.

Schjelderup urges caution

In the sentencing, the judge spoke of a "yellow card", writes the Norwegian news portal "Verdens Gang". Eight-time Norwegian international Schjelderup had already publicly apologized on 8 November. Erling Haaland's national team colleague wrote on Instagram, among other things: "I am ready to face the consequences."

Schjelderup described the act as a "stupid mistake". At the same time, he urged people to be careful and "not to watch or disseminate videos with harmful or offensive content". The winger, who qualified for the World Cup with Norway, went on to clarify: "The offense for which I am convicted does not reflect who I am as a person and what I stand for."

