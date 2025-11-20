  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sex video shared Haaland's Nati colleague is sentenced and urges caution

Patrick Lämmle

20.11.2025

Andreas Schjelderup (left) listens to the instructions of Erling Haaland.
Andreas Schjelderup (left) listens to the instructions of Erling Haaland.
Imago

Norwegian international Andreas Schjelderup falls into a Snapchat trap and is given a two-week suspended sentence.

20.11.2025, 08:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Norwegian international Andreas Schjelderup has shared a sex video featuring minors.
  • The 21-year-old was sentenced to 14 days in prison, suspended for one year.
  • Schjelderup is remorseful and reminds people that they should be careful what content they share on social media.
Show more

Schjelderup explained in court that he had received a 27-second video on Snapchat and forwarded it to a group chat with four friends. When he noticed the content, which included sexual acts by two boys under the age of 18, he deleted the video.

Schjelderup, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident and played for the Danish Superliga club Nordsjaelland, cooperated with the police and pleaded guilty. He has now been sentenced to 14 days in prison, which he will only have to serve if he is convicted of another offense in the next 12 months. The public prosecutor's office in Copenhagen had demanded 20 days.

Schjelderup urges caution

In the sentencing, the judge spoke of a "yellow card", writes the Norwegian news portal "Verdens Gang". Eight-time Norwegian international Schjelderup had already publicly apologized on 8 November. Erling Haaland's national team colleague wrote on Instagram, among other things: "I am ready to face the consequences."

Schjelderup described the act as a "stupid mistake". At the same time, he urged people to be careful and "not to watch or disseminate videos with harmful or offensive content". The winger, who qualified for the World Cup with Norway, went on to clarify: "The offense for which I am convicted does not reflect who I am as a person and what I stand for."

You might also be interested in this

Football news

Draw in the ticker. Who will Italy, Turkey, New Caledonia and Co. face in the World Cup play-offs?

Draw in the tickerWho will Italy, Turkey, New Caledonia and Co. face in the World Cup play-offs?

Last chance for a World Cup ticket. Italy could face these opponents in the playoffs

Last chance for a World Cup ticketItaly could face these opponents in the playoffs

Disappointment in the Europa Cup. YB women lose 3:0 against Sparta Prague and are eliminated

Disappointment in the Europa CupYB women lose 3:0 against Sparta Prague and are eliminated

The rumor mill is churning. Will Granit Xhaka leave Sunderland for Italy this winter?

The rumor mill is churningWill Granit Xhaka leave Sunderland for Italy this winter?

Opening in spring 2030?. Sion President Constantin plans hotel complex on Lake Lugano

Opening in spring 2030?Sion President Constantin plans hotel complex on Lake Lugano