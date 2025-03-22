The Norwegians are delighted with their 5:0 win Keystone

Erling Haaland starts the World Cup qualifiers with a goal and a resounding victory.

The Manchester City striker scored Norway's second goal midway through the first half in a 5-0 win in Moldova. In addition to Haaland, Julian Ryerson (5th), Thelo Aasgaard (38th), Alexander Sörloth (43rd) and Aron Dönnum (69th) also scored.

Norway, who are aiming for their first World Cup appearance since 1998, continue their campaign on Tuesday against Israel in Debrecen, Hungary. Their other group opponents are Estonia and the loser of the Nations League quarter-final between Italy and Germany.

Grasshopper Maksim Paskotsi scored his first goal for Estonia in his 34th international match. However, the victory went to the highly superior Israel with 2:1.

The Czech Republic won at home against the Faroe Islands with the same result. Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick's two goals prevented the Czech Republic from making a false start to their World Cup qualifying campaign. He scored the 2:1 goal in the 85th minute just two minutes after the blatant outsiders had equalized.

Telegrams. Group I:

Moldova - Norway 0:5 (0:4)

Chisinau. - SR Jug (SLO). - Goals: 5. Ryerson 0:1. 23. Haaland 0:2. 38. Aasgaard 0:3. 43. Sörloth 0:4. 69. Dönnum 0:5.

Israel - Estonia 2:1 (1:1)

Debrecen (HUN). - Dabanovic (MNE). - Goals: 10 Paskotsi 0:1. 23 Hein (own goal) 1:1. 75 Dasa 2:1. - Remarks: Estonia with Paskotsi (GC). 87th yellow card against Soomets (Estonia).

Group J:

Liechtenstein - North Macedonia 0:3 (0:2)

Vaduz. - SR Balakin (UKR). - Goals: 7. Trajkowski 0:1. 42. Musliu 0:2. 84. Miowski 0:3.

Wales - Kazakhstan 3:1 (1:1)

Cardiff - SR Rumsas (LTU). - Goals: 9. James 1:0. 32. Tagybergen 1:1. 47. Davies 2:1. 91. Matondo 3:1.

Group L:

Montenegro - Gibraltar 3:1 (1:1)

Niksic. - Referee Nobre (POR). - Goals: 13 Bent 0:1. 22 Jovetic 1:1. 70 Tuci 2:1. 73 Marusic 3:1.

Czech Republic - Faroe Islands 2:1 (1:0)

Hradec Kralove. - SR Obrenovic (SLO). - Goals: 25. Schick 1:0. 83. Vatnhamar 1:1. 85. Schick 2:1.

