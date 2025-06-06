Hope for the DFB team: Haaland and Norway outplay Italy - Gallery Erling Haaland and Norway put the Italian national team to the sword. Image: dpa Alexander Sorloth from Atletico Madrid scored Norway's opening goal. Image: dpa Hope for the DFB team: Haaland and Norway outplay Italy - Gallery Erling Haaland and Norway put the Italian national team to the sword. Image: dpa Alexander Sorloth from Atletico Madrid scored Norway's opening goal. Image: dpa

Norway helps the German national football team with a surprise. Italy, on the other hand, must once again fear for the World Cup.

Norway celebrate their third win in three games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Haaland and Co. beat Italy 3:0 to lose their first qualifying game.

Meanwhile, Belgium also slip up in their opener. The Red Devils drew 1-1 against North Macedonia. Show more

Norway boosted the German national football team's chances of securing the top seed in the group draw for the 2026 World Cup with a clear win against Italy. The 3:0 (3:0) win by superstar Erling Haaland's team against the Squadra Azzurra in the World Cup qualifiers means that the DFB team, tenth in the world rankings, can close the gap on Italy, ninth in the Nations League third-place play-off against France on Sunday.

Only the top nine teams in the FIFA world rankings, which are decisive for the seeding process, will be in pot one next year, otherwise Julian Nagelsmann's team will face tough matches against Argentina, Spain or France in the group stage.

Sörloth, Nusa and Haaland score

However, after 2018 and 2022, Italy are in danger of failing to qualify again. Only the group winners are guaranteed a ticket to the 2026 World Cup, with the runners-up having to go through to the play-offs. Coach Luciano Spalletti's team completely failed to get off to a flying start in Oslo. Norway, on the other hand, have nine points after three games in Group I and a good chance of qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

Former Leipzig player Alexander Sorloth beat Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain after just 14 minutes. Current Leipzig professional Antonio Nusa also gave the star goalkeeper no chance 20 minutes later with a powerful shot under the crossbar. Shortly before the break, Haaland outwitted the overstretched Italian defense with his goal to make it 3:0.

Belgium slip up in North Macedonia

Belgium also slipped up in the World Cup qualifiers. In North Macedonia, coach Rudi Garcia's team were held to a 1:1 (1:0) draw. Maxim De Cuyper scored for Belgium to make it 1:0 (28th minute), Ezgjan Alioski equalized in the closing stages in Skopje (86th minute).

Croatia celebrated a resounding 7:0 (2:0) victory over Gibraltar. Andrej Kramarić from Hoffenheim scored twice for the 2018 runners-up (77th/80th). The Czech Republic had a much tougher time against Montenegro in their 2:0 (1:0) win. Bundesliga professionals Adam Hložek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim/23rd) and Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen/65th) scored the goals in Pilsen.