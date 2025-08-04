Raphael Wicky had to leave FC Basel after the first matchday in 2018. Keystone

Thomas Häberli's dismissal after the second round of the championship is not a record in the history of the Super League, which was introduced in 2003. This is held by FC Basel.

The elimination in the Champions League qualifiers against Viktoria Pilsen, two league defeats against YB and St. Gallen and 10 goals conceded in the last three games - Servette reacted to the difficult start to the season by sacking coach Thomas Häberli after just the second Super League matchday.

It is rare for a coach in Switzerland to be sacked so early in the season. But in the last 20 years, other coaches have also been sacked early. A look at early coach dismissals:

2018 Raphael Wicky (FC Basel)

Seven years ago, Raphael Wicky was already counted out in Basel. After eight championship titles in a row, FCB remained well behind YB in the 2017/18 season under Wicky. It took just two competitive matches in the new season for the club management to pull the ripcord. After a 2:1 home defeat in the championship opener against St. Gallen and a 2:1 loss in the first leg of the Champions League qualifier at PAOK Saloniki, Wicky was let go. The poor results in the test matches also played a role in the decision, the club announced.

2011 François Ciccolini (Xamax)

Like Häberli after the second league round, Xamax coach François Ciccolini had to leave in 2011. Although the team had not put in a bad performance in the 2-0 defeat against champions Basel, the Chechen club owner Bulat Chagayev was clearly not satisfied. In addition to Ciccolini, he also dismissed the entire coaching staff immediately after the game. It was the beginning of the end: Xamax's license was revoked after the first half of the season and the club was relegated to the 2nd interregional league.

2015 Urs Meier (Zurich)

FC Zurich waited one round longer than Servette ten years ago. A 2:3 in the derby against GC was Urs Meier's undoing. It was one home game disappointment too many - FCZ had only won once in front of a home crowd in the calendar year to that point. After the 0:1 against Dynamo Minsk in the Europa League qualifiers and the second defeat in the championship, Meier had to go.

2008 Martin Andermatt (Young Boys)

Martin Andermatt also only experienced three rounds as YB coach in 2008. After two defeats, the goalless draw against Vaduz was the straw that broke the camel's back. The early dismissal was also due to the disappointment of the previous season, when YB lost three of their last five games - including the final against Basel.

