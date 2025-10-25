Coach Thomas Häberli had to leave Servette after the second round of the championship, even though the Lucerne native had led the team to second place the previous year. The 51-year-old looks back on his time in Geneva with blue Sport.

Syl Battistuzzi

Thomas Häberli, what are you currently doing, what does your everyday life look like?

I'm still in Geneva and enjoying my family, cooking, going cycling and doing sport and making sure I'm fit. A bit of reading. It's good to have a bit of time out, I've always been busy recently. I take good care of myself.

The process of coming to terms with being released as a coach: Is that complete for you?

It certainly won't be over so quickly. You loved the team, you loved the players, you loved people, so of course it always takes a little longer. My dismissal was a bit of a foregone conclusion and it's not the first dismissal. My first was in Lucerne and that certainly hurt a lot more than this one in Geneva. That's why I'm fine and I'm following the whole thing with interest. I had a great relationship with the players, the people and the staff. That's why you can't just rip that out of you overnight. But I'm doing well and it's all part of the job - every week and every month that goes by helps.

How do you look back on your time in Geneva - is there anything you are proud of?

I think it was a great year. We achieved a lot of goals. We were close to Basel right up to the end, although we didn't make it in the end because Basel pulled the whole thing off with aplomb. Apart from the Cup, where we were knocked out early against Schaffhausen, we did some good things. We also sold Switzerland very well internationally with the games against Prague and Chelsea. We haven't beaten a team like that in Geneva for a long time. We were always confidently among the top six teams and stayed up there until the end, although we also had certain difficulties.

When René Weiler left, the last two or three months were not easy. We knew that Champions League qualification was still on the cards at the end, so you have to be ready for that - we stepped up our game once again and performed well. I'm proud that we didn't have another crash.

The dismissal didn't come as such a surprise from your point of view. Did you sense that things were getting tight and that you needed results?

When you lose two or three times in a row - it doesn't matter how you lose - it becomes a bit more complicated everywhere. We won against Pilsen, ten days later you're sacked. That was a very logical consequence. But it was actually already apparent in May: when René Weiler left the club, I was on my own. In addition, certain decisions were made that they were allowed to make, which you simply have to accept, but where you think to yourself: 'Okay, it's getting more complicated'.

René Weiler left Servette. Keystone

Then the laws of football come into play. The success didn't come, also because things happened like the red card in Bern after 7 minutes and we fell behind 0:1 due to a penalty - after that you think that the football gods have turned away. Then a dismissal is the normal consequence, that's how the business works.

René Weiler, who brought you in as coach, is gone, you were on your own. Did you even have a chance?

It doesn't matter if you go for a coffee with the president every week. If you lose three, four or five times, you're gone. At the end of the day, it's the results that keep you in the job, that's how you're judged, that's our job. If you have a winless streak, it gets tight. So you don't have to be surprised when it happens, because that's part of the whole thing.

It's certainly easier if you have someone who has your back. Also because the tasks as a coach are incredibly varied. So it's certainly better if the coach is relieved of certain tasks and you don't have to do them yourself. If not, there is a risk that you will lose focus and your energy will not be where it needs to be.

So was that the case for you, that the focus was no longer right and you lost energy as a result?

Anyone who is in the football business knows this. Actually, everyone knows this. There is a performance - but not every good performance lets you win. Everyone has to pull in the same direction, so at some point it became clear that there would be a separation. Coincidentally, we were in first place and then lost and there was a break at some point. It's quite normal that this doesn't leave you unscathed, especially when it comes to success.

You keep hearing from people in Geneva that many people in the club have a say. What is the most difficult thing for a coach there?

I came to Geneva as a mercenary, I'm not from the region. The club has made incredible progress in recent years, Servette is a traditional club, an incredible address. As an employee, you don't have to worry much about the environment, there's talk everywhere: Football is high drama, that's why we love it. You just have to do your job, make sure the players are ready, the team works on the pitch and you get results. You have to adapt because you know that people talk to each other, that there are ways around the back. But you can't let that distract you.

Thomas Häberli KEYSTONE

If you look at your statistics: You got Dereck Kutesa to perform at his best, you integrated a lot of young players - something that didn't happen much before. Does it bother you that this wasn't appreciated enough?

At the end of the day, there are the bare figures and that was second place - that helps and does you good. Of course I'm happy that Dereck performed so well. He's always been an incredibly good player - his haul last year was unbelievable. Yes, I can and want to put it on my CV that I rely on young players. I regularly had one or two young players on the pitch, knowing that this always involves a risk. But I'm sure there's room for that in Geneva, where there are some incredibly good players - I'm certainly proud of that.

When you watch your former team as a coach, watch your successor and realize that things aren't going much better. Do you also feel a certain satisfaction?

If I were Jesus, then no. But I'm not. (laughs) If the successor won ten times in a row, I certainly wouldn't have been happy, that's human nature. It has to be a middle ground. It's good now, I wish Servette that success comes back soon and that they win the games. But yes, at the beginning I thought: 'Things didn't just get better after me'. I'm too much of a man and not enough of a Jesus (laughs).

What's next for Thomas Häberli, when will we see you again?

I'll keep my ears open. I've been under a lot of stress in recent years, so it's good to have a little break. My time on the sidelines is intense. If a good project comes along, I'm ready. I wasn't sacked from Servette because I was totally knackered, my batteries are relatively full. But I certainly don't have any stress at the moment.