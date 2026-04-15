Tatjana Haenni is CEO of RB Leipzig. IMAGO/Philipp Szyza

Tatjana Haenni has been CEO of RB Leipzig since January, making her the only woman in such a position at a Bundesliga club.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tatjana Haenni has been Chairwoman of the Management Board at RB Leipzig since January, making her the only woman in such a position at a Bundesliga club. Haenni emphasizes that it takes time to have more women in management positions and points to the historically male-dominated structure of football.

The Swiss also talks to "Bild" about her first encounters with prominent personalities such as Jürgen Klopp and Uli Hoeness, with whom she is in close contact.

In her private life, she lives in Leipzig, while her partner lives in Zurich. Haenni is open about her same-sex relationship and emphasizes that there is still a culture in men's football that makes it difficult to accept homosexuality. Show more

Tatjana Haenni has been CEO of RB Leipzig since January and is currently the only woman at the helm of a Bundesliga club. The former Swiss international (24 caps) has held positions of responsibility at UEFA and FIFA, as well as sports director of the US women's league NWSL. The 59-year-old was also the first woman to be appointed to the management board of the Swiss Football Association.

She said of her premiere at the DFL's general assembly: "There was a bit more attention and comments because I am the first woman," she said in an interview with Bild. But she simply wanted to "do her job well".

It will take time to have more women in management positions. "Football was historically male-led, the role of women was different 40, 50 years ago than it is today. The Nordic countries, which have a different approach to gender issues, have different figures. So it has a lot to do with social structures," says Haenni.

After 100 days in office, she draws a positive interim balance: "I consider it a great privilege to be able to lead such a large and exciting football club as CEO. I was able to get to know all the employees at a joint breakfast and in many conversations, organized two town hall meetings, met representatives from the city, state, business and associations. I introduced myself to the team, attended almost all the matches and wanted to use the first 100 days to do one thing above all else: To inhale RB Leipzig," she sums up.

Meeting with Klopp and Hoeness

She also revealed to the German tabloid how her first contact with Jürgen Klopp, Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, went. "After it was clear that I was going to Leipzig, I got a message along the lines of: 'Hello, Jürgen Klopp here. I'm delighted. Shall we have a chat?" I first had to find out if that was really him," says Haenni, adding: "Later, we made a video call when I was out and about in the middle of Zurich and stood on a street corner. I found it very impressive that he called me on his own initiative. We now talk on the phone from time to time. Jürgen is a great guy and very clear."

The Biel native has also met Bayern patron Uli Hoeness: "Before the game in Munich, we had dinner in his lounge. It was very nice, very warm-hearted. I already perceived him as a grand seigneur," says Haenni.

She has found a nice apartment in Leipzig where she feels very comfortable. Although her partner lives in Zurich, they still spend a lot of time together. "We like to go for walks in the city or cook together."

Although same-sex love is no longer taboo in society, it is different in men's football. "There's a culture that makes it difficult. And if we're serious about it, if we feel we want to make it easier for homosexuals in men's football, then we have to do something about it. I've always been very open about it. It would be nice if we could say that it's also normal in men's football," explains Haenni.