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Football legend Hagi succeeds deceased Lucescu as Romania national team coach

SDA

20.4.2026 - 18:05

Gheorge Hagi is the new national coach of Romania
Gheorge Hagi is the new national coach of Romania
Keystone

Gheorghe Hagi takes over as Romania's national team coach for the second time. The former star player is thus returning to the job that started his coaching career 25 years ago.

Keystone-SDA

20.04.2026, 18:05

20.04.2026, 18:18

The 61-year-old Hagi succeeds Mircea Lucescu in his home country, who resigned after Romania's elimination in the World Cup play-offs and died shortly afterwards at the age of 80. According to the Romanian FA, Hagi has signed a contract that is valid until the end of qualifying for the 2030 World Cup.

Hagi played 124 international matches for Romania and, together with Adrian Mutu, is his country's record goalscorer with 35 goals. After retiring as a player in 2001, he was national coach for four games from September to November before having to resign after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

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