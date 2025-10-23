At the last minute: The Chicago Fire with captain Jack Elliott and Maren Haile-Selassie are in the MLS playoffs after beating Orlando Keystone

Maren Haile-Selassie makes it into the MLS playoffs with the Chicago Fire. The franchise from Illinois defeated Orlando 3:1 in the Wild Card Round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Haile Selassie - as so often in the regular season - only made one partial appearance. The 26-year-old Swiss only entered the fray in the 81st minute, when the game was already decided at 3:0.

In the playoffs, Chicago will face Philadelphia Union, the best team in the Eastern Conference, in the first round. Stefan Frei is the second Swiss player in the playoffs. The goalkeeper will face Minnesota United with the Seattle Sounders. The playoffs begin on Saturday night with the match between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Nashville SC.