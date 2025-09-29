Albian Hajdari waves to the fans after an international match. Keystone

After Eman Kospo and Leon Avdullahu, Switzerland is also losing Albian Hajdari. The 22-year-old prefers to play for Kosovo in the future, as confirmed by national team director Pierluigi Tami.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you With Albian Hajdari, the Swiss national team has lost its next talent to Kosovo.

The 22-year-old has already played for the senior team, but only in one test match.

"We respect the decision," says national team director Pierluigi Tami. Show more

Talented defender Albian Hajdari will play for the Kosovo national team in future - and not for Switzerland. The 22-year-old central defender, who came through several of Switzerland's U-Nat levels, is the third young player to turn his back on Switzerland since the summer after Eman Kospo and Leon Avdullahu.

"Albian was called up to the senior national team several times. He was part of the team, but has not yet been able to establish himself as a regular. He has now decided to play for Kosovo in the future and we respect his decision," explained national team director Pierluigi Tami when asked by blue Sport.

The SFA had recently been positive. "I'm not worried about Hajdari," Tami made clear at the beginning of September. After all, the defender has already been with the national team twice and made one appearance against Luxembourg in March. But because that was in a test match, the 22-year-old can still switch nations.

"Hajdari would have actually already played a competitive match for us, in the Nations League Yakin wanted to put him in the starting eleven against Spain, but because he was injured he couldn't play," says Tami. Theoretically, Hajdari could still change, "but I think he has already made his decision. After this move, we will contact him and plan the future".

This will no longer be necessary, as Hajdari has opted for Kosovo.