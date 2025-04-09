Sead Hajrovic knows Emiliano Martinez very well from their time together in the Arsenal youth team. In an interview with blue Sport, the man from Aargau explains what really makes the Argentine world champion goalkeeper tick and what he thinks Aston Villa can do in the Champions League quarter-final against PSG.

When Sead Hajrovic thinks of his former team-mate Emiliano Martinez, one thing always comes to mind first. "He arrived in England from Argentina in 2010. Then winter came and he saw snow for the first time in his life. Martinez then asked us: 'Guys, what's that white stuff out there? He didn't even have a jacket," Hajrovic recalls to blue Sport.

The former GC professional knows the current world-class goalkeeper very well. "We lived together with a host family in London. I know him inside out, on and off the pitch," says Hajrovic. "He was always very down-to-earth, never wanted luxury. He's very family-oriented."

The king of mind games

Martinez also has an extroverted side. The keeper always likes to cause a stir and anger among opposing players and fans with provocations on the pitch. His obscene cheering gesture with the trophy for the best World Cup goalkeeper in Qatar 2022 is unforgettable.

Emi Martinez caused a stir in 2022 with his special celebration after winning the World Cup final. imago

"I never thought he would ever do something like that. The things he does today, he never did before. For his father, something like that would have been an absolute no-go," says Hajrovic.

However, the 31-year-old can certainly understand the goalkeeper's mind games. They are the only way for a goalkeeper to throw his opponents off their stride. "When you want to take a penalty and someone is dancing and gesticulating, it intimidates you."

Martinez's charisma made an impression even at a young age. With his manner and posture, the Argentinian was always the leader. Even when the boys were going around the house. "He liked to take a girl home with him from time to time. That wasn't difficult for him," smiles Hajrovic.

"He was always better than everyone else"

Back in London, they were best buddies, but today they've lost touch. Hajrovic moved back to Switzerland in 2013. He played for GC, Winterthur, Yverdon and Xamax, among others, before the Swiss-Bosnian dual national ended his professional career in February of this year and now plays in the 2nd interregional league at SC Düdingen.

Martinez waited patiently for his chance at Arsenal and was finally able to assert himself. He made a total of 38 appearances for the Gunners and won the FA Cup three times. He then moved to Aston Villa in 2020, where he finally matured into a world-class keeper.

Emiliano Martinez (left) and Sead Hajrovic (right) as Arsenal teammates when they were young. FC Arsenal

"Even as a youngster, Martinez was always a huge machine. He was a class above the other goalkeepers. He was also always very self-confident," says Hajrovic. "His mentality is certainly his greatest strength."

The 51-time international has now played over 200 games for Aston Villa. In October, Martinez was named the world's best goalkeeper of the 2023/24 season at the Ballon d'Or gala. "For me, he's the best goalkeeper in the world. He saved Argentina the World Cup title with his saves," said Hajrovic. "In my eyes, he doesn't get enough recognition and he could easily play for bigger clubs."

Champions League coup against PSG?

Who knows, maybe Martinez will now also help Aston Villa to the Champions League title. Hajrovic believes the English side can at least pull off a coup against PSG in the quarter-finals. "Martinez can certainly be the deciding factor. If Aston Villa take the lead, his big task will be to defend the goal."

However, it will be a very difficult task against PSG, who are in top form. "It needs a top performance from all the players," says Hajrovic. "But if it came down to a penalty shoot-out, I'm sure Aston Villa would progress."

The quarter-final first leg will take place in Paris on Wednesday evening. blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 9.00 pm.