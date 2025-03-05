With Hakan Yakin and Bernt Haas, two prominent faces are returning to FC Schaffhausen. They want to breathe new life into the Challenge League's bottom club. Yakin makes us laugh at the press conference.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you With sporting director Bernt Haas and coach Hakan Yakin, two prominent faces are returning to FC Schaffhausen.

The goal is clear: they want to save FCS from relegation. There are 12 games left to get rid of the red lantern.

Hakan Yakin also explains why he would rather be head coach at FC Schaffhausen than assistant coach to his brother Murat in the national team.

You can find the detailed interviews with Yakin and Haas in the videos at the end of the article. Show more

No stone is left unturned in Schaffhausen. On Monday, Bernt Haas takes over as head of sport, the next day Hakan Yakin is introduced as the new coach and Ciriaco Sforza has to go.

It is a return for both. Former Swiss international Bernt Haas held this position at the Challenge League club for two years until summer 2022 before becoming GC's head of sport. Hakan Yakin was assistant coach under his brother and current national team coach Murat from January to September 2017. This was followed by a stint at GC before he returned to Schaffhausen as assistant coach in July 2019 and later took on the role of interim and head coach. His time at Schaffhausen ended in May 2023.

Schaffhausen sniffed promotion in the 2021/22 season, but lost to FC Luzern in the barrage. Things have gone downhill since then. 7th place in the 2022/23 season, 9th place last season. And Schaffhausen currently sits in 10th place out of 10 in the Challenge League.

The goal is therefore clear: to get FCS back on track as quickly as possible and prevent the threat of relegation. Not much reminds us of earlier times. Yakin says with a grin: "The stadium and the dressing room are still the same." Three or four players he knows from back then are also still there. "It's a young, interesting team. I also really enjoyed training today." Now it's time to get the maximum out of the remaining 12 games.

Is Schaffhausen more attractive than the Nati?

But why is Yakin taking on FC Schaffhausen, a club that currently resembles a heap of rubble? "Yes, why? I love football. I've been away for over a year now and I've missed it." Now he can get involved again himself, that was the deciding factor. "I'm not interested in the league position at the moment, nor am I interested in what's going on around it. I just want to help the players in the next eleven weeks so that we don't end up in last place."

And yet the question arises: wouldn't it have been more appealing to become national team assistant to brother Murat Yakin? "I'd rather be head coach than assistant under Muri," says Hakan Yakin when asked about this at the press conference. In an interview with blue Sport, he explains: "Two and a half years were enough for me. I want to do my own thing." He also knows that everyone would have said that he only got the job because his brother was the coach: "I'm not up for that," Yakin makes clear.